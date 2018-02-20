Marvels' Black Panther that stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Angella Bassett is minting in money and has made close to $400 million at the box-office within the opening week. This is the first standalone movie for the Wakandan super-hero after his debut in Captain America: Civil War. The story sees T’Challa’s journey as he takes his place as the king of Wakanda and faces off against Killmonger.

Black Panther was one of the most anticipated releases of the year since the standalone was announced. Black Panther whose alter ego is T’Challa played by Chadwick Boseman first debuted int he Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War and a solo venture was announced soon after. Black Panther is the first African-American cast which is one of the reasons why it created a much-needed buzz along with its beautifully cut trailer.

The movie hit the screens worldwide on February 16, 2018, and has been rising up the box office charts ever since. It has broken all records and managed to collect $400 million around the world including the previews and premiers that took place. Marvel and Walt Disney’s Black Panther has earned a smashing $201.8 million Fri-Sun and likely $235m Fri-Mon holiday opening. That’s the biggest February opening weekend ever, the biggest solo superhero launch.

The film earned $75.8 million on Friday, including $25.2m in Thursday previews. It then earned around $65.8m on Saturday and it should have around $60.096m for Sunday (second-biggest Sunday) and then $33.2m for Monday. Given the collection of $169 million overseas thus far, not even counting Monday’s foreign numbers (nor major territories like China and Russia that have yet to open), Black Panther has earned at least $404m worldwide thus far, according to analysts.

The movie is climbing the ladder fast and with a holiday weekend coming up in the U.S and no major competition in Indian or overseas box-office it will be breaking all previous records of collections in the first two weeks be it superhero movies or non-superhero movies.

