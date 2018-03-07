Marvels' Black Panther that stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Angella Bassett is minting in money and has made over to $900 million at the box-office within the second week. This is the first standalone movie for the Wakandan super-hero after his debut in Captain America: Civil War. The story sees T’Challa’s journey as he takes his place as the king of Wakanda and faces off against Killmonger.

From blowing the audience’s mind, this superhero movie has also blown up the box office as people are still flooding to see the movie, three weeks after the release. Ahead of its third weekend at the box office, Marvel’s Black Panther is destined to cross the coveted $1 billion mark. That puts it among the most successful movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, behind the two Avengers movies, Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3. All eyes are now pointed at the next few weeks, which will reveal if Black Panther can continue its run and overtake its fellow Marvel films.

Ryan Coogler’s film is already the best-reviewed film of the 18-movie series, with a 97% rating on review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes. The next best is the first Iron Man (94%) and The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Homecoming (each at 92%). But with over $900 million in the bank so far, the film is inching closer to beating films such as The Dark Knight, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and four Harry Potter movies. Here is where Black Panther stands among other Marvel films:

The Avengers – $1.5 billion

Avengers: Age of Ultron – $1.4 billion

Iron Man 3 – $1.2 billion (77,97,00,00,000)

Captain America: Civil War – $1.1 billion

Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan, dominated in its third weekend with $65.7 million at 4,084 locations — the third-highest weekend of all time after Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $90.2 million and Avatar at $68.5 million. Black Panther is now the second-highest grossing Marvel movie of all time at the domestic box office, surpassing Avengers: Age of Ultron this weekend at $459 million and trailing only The Avengers at $623.4 million. Black Panther has a realistic shot at reaching that level in the coming weeks and may eventually top Jurassic World at $652 million and Titanic at $659 million for the third highest domestic total of all time.

