Black Panther which is the first all-black movie to come out of the Marvel franchise. After its premiere in Seoul, many critics reviewed the movie, the film now has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes which does not happen very often and is gathering applauses left and right. The movie is set to release next week on February 16, 2018, and everyone is waiting for it to shatter box-office records.

Marvel’s Black Panther, the first black standalone superhero motion picture, won rave reviews on Tuesday with critics adulating its experience and its depiction of a mighty Africa. Directed by Ryan Coogler and highlighting a prevalently dark cast including Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett, Black Panther was hailed by the Daily Beast as “a love letter to every black person” and “a correction for years of diversity neglect” by Rolling Stone. The Disney film, opening worldwide one week from now, recounts the narrative of T’Challa, the recently delegated ruler of the anecdotal, mechanically propelled African country Wakanda, who is tested by groups inside his own particular nation.

It got an uncommon 100% rating from RottenTomatoes.com and critics anticipate that it will acquire around $150 million (Rs 9,624,750,000 approx) at the North American box office on its opening week. The New York Times said the film “creates wonder with great flair and feeling” while having a story that “has far more going for it than branding”. Entertainment Weekly said the movie’s “nuanced celebration of pride and identity and personal responsibility” was the movie’s “own true superpower”. IndieWire called it “the best Marvel movie so far, by far”.

USA Today said that along with the fantastical elements of the film and its James Bond-style spycraft, Black Panther was extremely grounded “dealing with the consequences of age-old colonialism and exploring isolation at a time when actual countries are building borders rather than breaking them down”. Business Insider said that Black Panther arrived at a perfect time. “Like Wonder Woman last year, Black Panther is a project that fans have been waiting decades to see. And just like ‘Wonder Woman,’ it was worth the wait.” All in all, it is going to be the biggest release so far and will definitely break box office records.