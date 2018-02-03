Black Panther will mark the beginning of superhero movies for 2018 as Marvel Studios gear up to release Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Venom along with this. Black Panther, first superhero movie with a predominantly African-American cast had its first premiere on January 29, 2018 and will release worldwide on January 16 but it advance ticket sale are already breaking every superhero movie record ever on Fandango.

While we wait for one of the biggest releases of the year to come to us, the movie is already making Marvel lovers go crazy! Black Panther is as yet two weeks away from hitting theatres yet advance ticket deals on Fandango is as of now outpacing all other hero films. Following a star-studded world debut in Los Angeles on January 29,2018, ticket deals for the Marvel Studios generation, which stars Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o, has additionally obscured each other motion picture that as of now has tickets available to be purchased on Fandango. The noteworthy pace of ticket deals is an estimation of eagerness for a film that has been in the works a long time.

The film opens on February 16, 2018. The film has just amassed rave reviews from fans via social media following Monday’s premiere. Box office success would simply reinforce the superhero genre as one of the most bankable in Hollywood. When tickets went on sale earlier this month, Black Panther broke Fandango’s presale ticket record for Marvel Cinematic Universe films in its first 24 hours, a record previously held by Captain America: Civil War (2016). Of the top ten biggest opening weekends of all time, five are superhero films. At the top is The Avengers (2012) at $207 million, making it the fourth biggest opening of all time behind the last two Star Wars films and Jurassic World.

Industry analysts are projecting that Black Panther could open at around $130 million or higher, but they caution that it’s still too early to tell. “Black Panther is generating the kind of buzz that is usually reserved for the summer movie season,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at comScore (SCOR).

Black Panther is also breaking grounds in the superhero genre. Comic book films like 1998’s Blade have starred African American superheroes, but Black Panther is Marvel’s first film directed by an African-American (Ryan Coogler) and one of the first major superhero films that have a predominantly African-American cast with people like Micheal B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Sterling K. Brown and Letitia Wright to name a few.

Those points have seemingly made the film more alluring to audiences, according to a poll held by Fandango. A survey of more than 1,000 Black Panther online ticket-buyers, the ticket seller found that 97% are looking forward to “a different kind of superhero movie”. “This is more than a movie,” Dergarabedian said. “It’s a cultural event that is a milestone on so many levels and as such will generate one of the biggest February debuts of all-time.”