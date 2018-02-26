Marvels' Black Panther that stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Angella Bassett is minting in money and has made close to $700 million at the box-office within the second week. This is the first standalone movie for the Wakandan super-hero after his debut in Captain America: Civil War. The story sees T’Challa’s journey as he takes his place as the king of Wakanda and faces off against Killmonger.

Disney-Marvel’s Black Panther has grossed an impressive $83.8 million in its second weekend in about 83% of international markets, lifting the superhero tentpole to $304 million overseas. Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman as the king of a fictional African nation, now has a worldwide total of $704 million through Sunday — making it the 10th largest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having already passed Doctor Strange and Ant-Man. The U.K. has led the way for Black Panther on the foreign front with $41.2 million, followed by South Korea with $36 million.

Russia opened this weekend solely in Imax/Deluxe formats with $2.6 million, close to the same level as Thor: Ragnarok, and opens wide on Feb. 26. Vietnam launched with $2.5 million, including previews, the fifth biggest opening weekend in industry history. The best holds came in West Africa, where the gross rose 7% from the record-setting opening weekend. In South Africa, the second weekend declined only 4% and was the third biggest weekend ever, behind only the opening weekends of Black Panther last week and Furious 8.

Universal’s Fifty Shades Freed came in fifth with $22.3 million in 61 markets, led by a $3.4 million third weekend in South Korea, where the erotic romance has taken in nearly $27 million. Fifty Shades Freed has grossed $230 million internationally to go with $90 million in North America.

The Chinese-made animated feature Boonie Bears earned $12.7 million in China to finish sixth and lift its total to $84 million. Fox’s awards contender The Shape of Water followed with $11.6 million in 52 markets, pushing its international total to $55 million — matching the U.S. total.

Fox’s sturdy The Greatest Showman took in $7.7 million from 32 markets, led by a $3.3 million second weekend in Japan and a $2.7 million ninth weekend in the U.K., where the musical has topped $45 million. International grosses have crossed $200 million, while the North American take has gone past $160 million.

