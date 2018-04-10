However, it will be a herculean feat for Black Panther to beat Avatar’s collections, which stands at 760 million. Unfortunately, Black Panther might not be able to beat Star Wars 937 million. The film will also face massive competition from Avengers: Infinity War, which will hit theatres in just a matter of weeks. Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Jordan, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film touches on serious themes such as oppression and subjugation, questioning the role of global superpowers in the world today.
Black Panther begins after the events of Captain America: Civil War. T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), whose father, T’Chaka was murdered in Captain America, has to return to Wakanda, as he is now the rightful king. Not only does he have to defend his throne against local competitors, but outsiders who are in the lurch as well. The movie saw rave reviews from all sectors and was one of Marvel’s biggest hits.