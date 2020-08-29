Actor Chadwick Boseman best known for his work in ‘Black Panther’ died at the age of 43 on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. The confirmation of the demise of the star was given by his team through a statement shared on Twitter.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the statement read. Through the statement, the ‘Da 5 Bloods’ actor’s team shared how he had been consistent with work even during this last phase and amid the “surgeries and chemotherapy.”

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” the statement read. “It was the honor of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement further read.

Boseman is survived by his wife and his family. Before starring in Marvel’s superhero flick, Boseman rose to stardom with his characters of Black American icons in ’42’ and ‘Get On Up.’

Hollywood celebrities including Halle Berry and Jada Pinkett expressed grief over the demise of the late actor. “Rest In Peace,” Jada Pinkett wrote on Instagram. “Here’s to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned all the way into life regardless of his personal battle behind the scenes,” wrote Berry.

“May we take this as a reminder that you never truly know what the people around you might be going through – treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman,” she added. The ‘Aquaman’ actor Jason Momoa posted a picture of Boseman on Instagram and wrote: “All my aloha and condolences to his ohana. I am truly gutted. what a wonderful spirit. I’m so sorry RIP.”

Meanwhile, Actors Nia DaCosta tweeted, “I will miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power,” while Jordan Peele wrote, “This is a crushing blow.” “Hard to hear about this. Rest in love, brother. Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family,” Actor Dwayne Johnson wrote on his Twitter handle.

Several Bollywood celebrities also expressed sorrow over the demise of Chadwick Boseman. Anupam Kher took to Instagram to post a picture of the ‘Da 5 Bloods’ actor and extended condolences to the “family, friends & fans,” of the star. “Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! #WakandaForever#OmShanti,” he wrote in the caption.

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and thanked the departed actor for all the “wonderful memories” that he made with his children watching Chadwick’s films. “#ChadwickBosemanForever Thank you for all the wonderful memories that I made & continue to make with my children. You will live on, in our hearts forever #KingTchalla Rest in Peace,” tweeted Deshmukh.

Richa Chadha used Boseman’s GIF from the ‘Black Panther’ film and reacted to his demise on Twitter. “Oh man! Chadwick Boseman. You battled this in silence, while making such a huge global, seminal, blockbuster film. Tragic. Rest in peace. #WakandaForever” tweeted Chadha.

Adnan Sami also took to Twitter and shared his favourite portrayals of Boseman in different films. “Tragic. Extremely Saddened. Gone too soon. RIP,” Sami tweeted with a picture of the late actor. “#chadwickbosemanApart from his many movies, I especially loved his brilliant portrayal of James Brown in ‘GET ON UP’ & a fabulous performance in ‘BLACK PANTHER’… Can’t believe he’s no more…God bless his soul,” he added.

Farhan Akhtar retweeted the tweet from Boseman’s team about the announcement of his demise and wrote, “RIP.”

