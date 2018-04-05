Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was accused of killing 2 blackbucks on the intervening night of 1-2 October in 1998 in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain has been convicted in the 20-year-old case. Other actors involved like Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre and Neelam have been acquited.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with the star cast of Hum Saath Saath Hain arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday where the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court will announce the verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case against the stars for killing two blackbucks. All actors including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam arrived in Jodhpur from Mumbai. The 52-year-old actor was earlier shooting for his upcoming film Race 3 in Abu Dhabi. Final arguments of the 19-year-old case were completed in the trial court on March 28, 2018, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri reserved the judgment for April 5, 2018.

The superstar was accused of killing 2 blackbucks on the intervening night of 1-2 October in 1998 in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain. While the actor is facing the charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act other actors have been booked under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. The maximum punishment under Section 51 is likely to be 6 years.

12:00 noon: Argument on the quantum of punishment is on. Salman Khan’s counsels are praying for probation: NS Solanki, lawyer of Dushyant Singh who was co-accused in blackbuck poaching case. Judge says actor a habitual offender.

11:45 am: Salman Khan’s counsel HM Saraswat arguing over the quantum of sentence in Jodhpur court. Khan’s lawyers seeking early probation on grounds no other cases are pending against the actor.

11:30 am: Salman Khan has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The actor is accused of killing 2 blackbucks on the intervening night of 1-2 October in 1998 in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain.

11:25 am: Hearing begins in Jodhpur Court. Security has been tightened to avoid any kind of violence. Court to announce verdict anytime soon.

11:00 am: Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu reach Jodhpur Court. Hearing to begin anytime soon. The actors have been charged under Section 52 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act which punishes attempts and abetment of actions which go against the law.

10:50 am: Judge has arrived at the Jodhpur Court and Salman Khan along with his sisters Arpita and Alvira has left for Jodhpur Court. The hearing of the 1998 case is likely to begin at 11:15 am.

10:45 am: Salman Khan’s counsel H M Saraswat said the final arguments in the case began on September 13 last year with the prosecution counsel citing the statements of the eyewitnesses of the case.

10:40 am: Salman Khan is expected to reach Jodhpur Court by 11:15 am. Strict security arrangements have been made on the court premises and only lawyers are being allowed inside the Jodhpur Court.

10:30 am: Mumbai Police has deployed security outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra to avoid any kind of violence or outbreak of fans. The verdict is likely to be announced by 11:30 am today.

10:15 am: Salman Khan’s council HM Saraswat reaches Jodhpur Court, Salman and other actors like Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam who are also accused in the blackbuck poaching case to arrive soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App