The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has condemned the decision to grant bail to Salman Khan in Blackbuck poaching case. Terming the decision as unsual, PETA CEO Manilal Valliyate stated that while the actor gets to go back to his movie star life for now, blackbucks were made to pay the highest price with their lives.

As Bollywood and fans rejoice after Jodhpur Session Court’s decision to grant bail to Salman Khan in Blackbuck poaching case, PETA India has condemned the decision and stated that blackbucks were made to pay the highest price, with their lives. PETA CEO Manilal Valliyate said in a statement, “While Salman Khan gets to go back home to his movie star life for now, blackbucks were made to pay the highest price, with their lives.” Deeming the megastar’s case as ‘unusual’, Manilal expressed, “these days, wildlife crime matters are commonly fast-tracked, bail is often denied, and offenders regularly receive seven-year prison sentences.”

“If animal abusers now expect to get bail easily or to have their cases dragged out, they are in for a major surprise,” the NGO stated. Bollywood celebrities like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonakshi Sinha, Rahul Dev, Adnan Sami to Ankit Tiwari have hailed the court’s verdict. Celebrity chat show host Simi Garewal had earlier tweeted, “Of one thing I am dead sure..@BeingSalmanKhan would NEVER EVER harm any animal. He loves them too much. The real culprit should be exposed. 20 years is too long to bear someone else’s cross..”

Speaking about the case, Salman had earlier told a leading daily, “We saw a fawn caught in a bush. He was petrified. I took him out of there, gave him some water. The whole herd was there. (The fawn) ate a few biscuits and went away”. For the uninitiated, Salman along with Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelima and Sonali Bendre landed in trouble for allegedly poaching two blackbucks in1998 during the shooting of their film Hum Saath Saath Hai.

