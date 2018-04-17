Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, was granted bail on 7 April by the Jodhpur court, has filed a petition before Jodhpur District and Sessions Court on Tuesday seeking permission to visit four countries. The Race 3 makers had to alter their final shoot schedule — that was to be shot in South Africa — and make arrangements in India, as Khan isn't allowed to go abroad, as per Court's orders.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was recently convicted by Jodhpur Court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, has filed a petition before Jodhpur District and Sessions Court on Tuesday seeking permission to visit four countries, three of them being the US, Canada, and Nepal. The actor, after spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail was granted bail by the Sessions Court with the given condition that Salman will have to take the court’s permission in order to leave the country. Since the Dabangg star is busy shooting for his upcoming film Race 3 which had to be shot in South Africa but due to the court’s order, the actor could not leave the country without seeking permission Jodhpur District and Sessions Court.

The Race 3 makers had to alter their final shoot schedule — that was to be shot in South Africa — and make arrangements in India, as Khan isn’t allowed to go abroad, as per Court’s orders. However, if the star is granted the permission then he will be able to shoot the last schedule for Race 3 at the desired location. “#BlackBuckPoachingCase: Actor Salman Khan filed a petition before Jodhpur District and Sessions Court seeking permission to visit four countries,” tweeted ANI. The hearing of the petition will begin shortly.

#BlackBuckPoachingCase: Actor Salman Khan filed petition before Jodhpur District and Sessions Court seeking permission to visit four countries. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/QpKlQCD8sI — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

#BlackBuckPoachingCase: Jodhpur District and Sessions Court grants permission to Salman Khan to travel outside India. The actor will be travelling to Canada, Nepal and the USA from 25 May to 10 July. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/tuZsMhcrkT — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

A Jodhpur court had convicted Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case but acquitted his colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre. He was sentenced to five years in jail but returned to Mumbai after he was let out on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of Rs 25,000 each, defense counsel Mahesh Bora said.

