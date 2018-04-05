Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was accused of killing 2 blackbucks on the intervening night of 1-2 October in 1998 in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain has been found guilty in the 20-year-old case. Other actors involved like Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre and Neelam have been acquited. The sentence is yet to be announced

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been found guilty in the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case while other actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre have been acquitted. The final arguments of the case took place on March 28, 2018 after which the Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved to announce on April 5. The actor had faced charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The sentence is yet to be announced.

Earlier in 2016, he was acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court of all the charges in the blackbuck poaching case. As per the High Court, there was no evidence to prove that the two blackbucks were shot dead by the actor’s licensed gun but on November 11, Rajasthan government challenged the acquittal of Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case. The top court agreed to fast-track the plea.

ALSO READ: From Arms Act to hit-and-run case, Salman Khan has escaped the law several times; here’s a breakdown

Tiger Zinda Hai actor was accused of killing 2 blackbucks on the intervening night of 1-2 October in 1998 in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain. While the actor is facing the charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act other actors have been booked under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. The maximum punishment under Section 51 is likely to be 6 years.

ALSO READ: Malayalam actor Ajith Kollam passes away in Kochi

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App