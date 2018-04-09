Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was released from Jodhpur Central Jail in the blackbuck case two days ago, took to Twitter Monday evening and thanked his fans for their love and support through his tough times.The actor was recently convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and was sentenced to five years in jail by the Jodhpur Court.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was recently convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and was sentenced to five years in jail by the Jodhpur Court. However, after spending two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail the superstar was granted bail by the Jodhpur Sessions court. All his fans across the globe supported him through the entire row and were praying for him to get bail as early as possible. Soon after the actor was granted bail thousands of his fans were seen celebrating on the streets of Jodhpur and even outside his residence in Mumbai.

Some sang songs for him, some were dancing and thousands of them kept standing outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the actor. Soon after Salman is back to his usual routine after a stressful week, the actor took to micro-blogging site Twitter on Monday to thank his fans in an emotional tweet that read, “Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless.”

Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2018

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Race 3 which will be released on Eid later this year. His upcoming projects include Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Kick 2. The actor will also be making his television comeback with reality game show Dus Ka Dum in may this year. On Sunday, he was spotted partying with Race 3 co-stars Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah, among others at the birthday celebrations of Saqib Saleem.

