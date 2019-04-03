Blackbuck Poaching Case: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's appeal against Rajasthan High Court verdict will be heard today. The court had sentenced 5 years of imprisonment to the actor in 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case. In its verdict, the court had also acquitted co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Monish Bahl and Neelam. Salman Khan's plea will be heard at Jodhpur court today.

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is on top of his game in the Indian Film Industry. As he continues to deliver blockbuster after blockbuster, it seems like his legal troubles are far from getting over anytime soon. Sentenced for 5 years in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case, the actor will finally have his hearing in Jodhpur today. As crores of investment ride on Salman’s shoulders, his lawyers and the entire film industry will be hoping for a favourable verdict.

The court will be considering all the counter-arguments and hear Salman Khan’s appeal today. Along with Salman Khan, Actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Monish Bahl and Neelam were also accused of killing blackbucks during the shooting of their film Hum Saath Saath Hai. However, they were all acquited of the charges last year. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was slapped with charges under Section 51 of Wildlife Protection Act and Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

After the verdict, Salman Khan had spent 2 days in prison. When he returned to Mumbai, the actor was welcomed with a huge celebration by his fans. Speaking about the case, Salman Khan’s lawyer Anand Desai had earlier said that the court has acquitted all other co-accused. This implies that Salman Khan was alone in the middle of the night at a remote area in Jodhpur hunting blackbucks. He added that they have appealed to the session court and applied for an urgent hearing.

Salman Khan will be seen next in his much-anticipated film Bharat co-starring Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Jackie Shroff. Slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2019, the trailer of the film will release on April 24. Post this, the actor will be seen in Dabangg 3, Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran and Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt. The actor also recently produced Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl-starrer Notebook.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More