Superstar Salman Khan was accused of killing 2 blackbucks on the intervening night of 1-2 October in 1998 in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain and has been convicted for the same. The actor has been sentenced to five years in prison and his bail plea which was heard in Sessions court today at 10:30 am has been reserved for tomorrow.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who along with the star cast of Hum Saath Saath Hain arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday where the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court will announce the verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case against the stars for killing two blackbucks, has been convicted and sentenced to five years in jail. The convicted actor will serve his sentence in Jodhpur central jail. However, other actors including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam who were involved have been acquitted. His bail plea which was heard in Sessions court today at 10:30 am has been reserved for tomorrow. The 52-year-old actor was earlier shooting for his upcoming film Race 3 in Abu Dhabi. Final arguments of the 19-year-old case were completed in the trial court on March 28, 2018, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri reserved the judgment for April 5, 2018.

The superstar was accused of killing 2 blackbucks on the intervening night of 1-2 October in 1998 in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain. While the actor is facing the charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act other actors have been booked under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. The maximum punishment under Section 51 is likely to be 6 years.

11:00 am: Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s bail plea hearing in Sessions court begins. His lawyer is presenting the case in front of the magistrate.

10:45 am: Salman Khan’s lawyer alleges that he has been receiving threat calls and is being asked to drop Salman Khan’s case. The bail plea will be heard shortly.

10:30 am: Salman Khan’s sisters, Alvira and Arpita, have just arrived at the Jodhpur Sessions Court, where the actor’s bail hearing is scheduled for 10:30 am today. They were accompanied by Salman’s long-time bodyguard Shera. Fans have gathered outside Jodhpur Sessions court.

10:20 am: Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s 51-page bail plea to be taken up shortly by the sessions court. The Sessions court judge has arrived.

10:10 am: Salman Khan’s lawyer in the court argued that eyewitness Poonam Chand’s account is not reliable. “Salman is paying the price for his celebrity status. The five-year jail term is too harsh,” the lawyer reportedly said.

10:00 am: The Jodhpur Court judge who convicted Salman Khan says that the actor should have thought before shooting blackbucks as being a popular actor his deeds are followed by people.

09:45 am: Salman Khan’s lawyer ready with the 51-page bail application which reads—Qaidi 106 Salman Khan may have spent a night in the Jodhpur Central Jail but his lawyer is ready with a 51-page bail application where 54 grounds have been raised for the judge to consider and grant the convicted actor bail. According to reports, lawyer Hastimal Saraswat said there are problems with Thursday’s verdict which needs reconsideration. “If it was not Salman Khan, bail would have been granted the next day,” said Saraswat. Khan will be appealing in the Session Court on Friday since the first right of appeal is yet to be exhausted. In case the bail is rejected, the Rajasthan High Court will be approached.

09:40 am: If Salman Khan is unable to get the bail today, then the actor will have to stay in jail for three more days as the court will open on Monday. All his fans across the globe are praying for Salman to get bail in the blackbuck poaching case.

09:30 am: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan to leave for Jodhpur. Salman Khan’s bail plea in sessions court today as he was sentenced to five years in prison by Jodhpur Court on Wednesday

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App