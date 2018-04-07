Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's much anticipated film Blackmail has witnessed a slow start at the box office. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on his Twitter handle and revealed that the film has collected Rs 2.81 crore on the opening day. Blackmail's weekend collection would be crucial as it will give an idea into how strong it will sustain in the coming week.

Bollywood actor Irrfam Khan’s Blackmail has witnessed a slow start at the box office as the film has managed to mint Rs 2.81 crore at the box office on the opening day. However, the film is expected to witness some progress on Day 2 and Day 3, which will also determine the film’s fate in the coming week. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter handle to share the latest figures and tweeted, “#Blackमेल had a slow start in morning shows, but gathered momentum post evening at plexes [like most metro-centric movies]… Sat and Sun biz is crucial… Will give an idea of how strong it will sustain on weekdays… Fri ₹ 2.81 cr. India biz.”

The film has received positive reviews from film critics and celebrities alike. Giving the film solid 4 stars, Taran tweeted, “One of those brave attempts that defy the stereotypes… Also, one of the best wild-wacky-quirky comedies to come out of the Hindi film industry… Strongly recommended!” Sharing his views on the film, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan had earlier said, “Saw a delightful film today .. “BLACKMAIL”..http://youtu.be/TDF1qdUtbzw .. a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing ..Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !!”

Helmed by Abhinay Deo and bankrolled by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Picture, Blackmail features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh along with Irrfan Khan. Speaking about Irrfan, who is currently undergoing treatment for Neuro-Endocrine Tumour, the filmmaker told a leading daily, “What we feel is prudent at the moment is that he spends time with his family and his treatment goes on in the best way possible.”

