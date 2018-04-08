Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari starrer Blackmail, which is a dark comedy directed by Delly Belly fame Abhinay Deo has minted Rs 6.66 crore on the second day of its release. The film had a slow start at the box office and earned Rs 2.81 crore on the first day but has now collected Rs 3.85 crore on the second day making it a total collection of Rs 6.66 crore.

Irrfan Khan, one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood never fails to impress us with his breakthrough performance in brilliant films. The Bollywood actor’s latest film Blackmail has once again proved how Irrfan Khan is the master in breaking stereotypes in Bollywood. His latest film Blackmail, which is a dark-comedy and also stars Kirti Kulhari in lead role, has minted Rs 6.66 crore in the second day of its release. The film had a slow start at the box office and earned Rs 2.81 crore on the first day but has now collected Rs 3.85 crore on the second day making it a total collection of Rs 6.66 crore.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Irrfan Khan film and wrote, “#Blackमेल witnessed 37.01% GROWTH on Day 2… Biz was affected, to an extent, by the commencement of #IPL2018… Will have to score on Sun… Biz has to multiply for a respectable weekend total… Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 6.66 cr. India biz.” The film had a slow start at the box office but gradually picked up the next day.

ALSO READ: Padmaavat to Raid: Here are the first four films which entered Rs 100 crore club in 2018

#Blackमेल witnessed 37.01% GROWTH on Day 2… Biz was affected, to an extent, by the commencement of #IPL2018… Will have to score on Sun… Biz has to multiply for a respectable weekend total… Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 6.66 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2018

ALSO READ: News channel hits back, files counter complain against Kapil Sharma

The film also stars Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao in prominent roles. Blackmail is a dark-comedy directed by Delly Belly fame Abhinay Deo and will feature Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles. Blackmail is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures. The film released alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu starrer Missing.

ALSO READ: KriArj Entertainment and John Abraham go head to head, file FIR’s against each other

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App