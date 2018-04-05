Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari starrer Blackmail, which is a dark-comedy directed by Delly Belly fame Abhinay Deo is expected to collect Rs 5 crore on the first day. Blackmail will clash with Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu starrer Missing which is a suspense-thriller and it will be interesting to see which film manages to have a bigger opening.

Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail, which is one of the most anticipated films of this year, is slated to release on Friday—April 6, is expected to mint Rs 5 crore on opening day. Although the film stars a talented actor like Irrfan Khan, but due to less promotions the film is expected to have a slow start the Box Office but with a good word of mouth it might eventually grow over the weekend. The much-awaited film also features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao in prominent roles.

Blackmail will clash with Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu starrer Missing which is a suspense-thriller and it will be interesting to see which film manages to have a bigger opening. Irrfan, who is the main lead in dark-comedy Blackmail, recently announced that he had been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumour and is currently in the UK for his treatment hence he is not able to promote his film. The entire Bollywood and his fans across the globe are praying for his speedy recovery.

Blackmail is a dark-comedy directed by Delly Belly fame Abhinay Deo and will feature Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles. Blackmail is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures. Many movie critics, directors and living legend Amitabh Bachchan, who have watched glimpses of the film have praised the film and applauded the creativity of the entire team of Blackmail. The trailer of the film also looks very interesting and since its an Irrfan Khan starrer there are many expectations from Blackmail.

