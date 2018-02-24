Get ready to witness Badshah's lyrical magic around Irrfan Khan's twisted situation in a brand new song titled 'Happy Happy' from the upcoming film Blackmail. The song forwards the same story established by the film's trailer while Badshah mocks him about it in his quirky style. Co starring Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh along with Irrfan Khan, Blackmail is all set to hit the screens on April 6, 2018.

After heightening the suspense with a twisted trailer, this new song from Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail will tap on your funny nerves with a foot tapping and quirky number by Badshah. Just like a (not-so) good friend, Badshah mocks his tragic situation in this Happy Happy song. Irrfan Khan took to his Twitter handle to share the song with his fans and tweeted, “Dusron ke gum par khushi kaise banate hai bhai koi @Its_Badshah se seekhe. See the #HappyHappy song here http://bit.ly/HappyHappy-Blackmail … @GillAastha @IamKirtiKulhari @divyadutta25 #ArunodaySingh @OmiOneKenobe @raogajraj @AbhinayDeo #BhushanKumar @TSeries #RDPMotionPictures”

Titled as ‘Happy Happy’, the song forwards the story established by the trailer while Badshah spuns his lyrical magic around the situation. Irrfan Khan gets cheated on by his wife Kritika Kulkarni with her boyfriend Arunoday Singh and decides to ‘blackmail’ them but sadly falls into his own trap. This quirky track spun with hint of sarcasm is sure to become the next party anthem of the year. Sung by Aastha Gill and Badshah, the song has also been penned and composed by Badshah.

Commenting on his latest venture, Irrfan Khan had earlier said, “I am glad Bhushan Kumar from T-Series and I have got together for our next entertainer Blackmail. The film is a fantastic vision of Abhinay. I am hopeful that Blackmail will recreate the magic. Hindi Medium will always be an important film for me as it was a story that was relatable and the reality depicted impacts most of us at some level. Audiences loving the film and the awards that the film bagged have made the journey exciting.” Starring Irrfan Khan along with Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh, the dark comedy thriller is set to hit the screens on April 6, 2018.

Here is the trailer of Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail:

