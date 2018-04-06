Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and Kriti Kulhari starrer Blackmail has finally hit the theatres on Friday—April 6. The film has been helmed by Abhinay Deo and is a dark comedy. The movie starts off with a lot of zings but slowly descends into repetitiveness and it’s easy to guess what follows next. Blackmail also stars Arunoday Singh, Divya Dutta, Pradhuman Singh, Anuja Sathe Gokhale, Omi Vaidya in key roles.

Dev (Irrfan Khan) is a middle-class who is married to pretty Reena (Kriti Kulhari). But their marriage is lifeless sans romance – she is just a bored housewife and he is in a dead-end job selling toilet paper. And they have no relationship to speak of though they share the same bed. Dev’s friend at work tells him to spice up his marriage and when Dev returns home early one day, he sees his wife with another married man, Ranjit (Arunoday Singh). What does Dev do next? Does he confront them? Does his marriage break up? What is this ‘blackmail’ all about?

Director Abhinay Deo gives us a black comedy in ‘Blackmail’ and the film is engaging for the most part. Revenge is a wonderful emotion to exploit and laced with comedy, it makes the experience more entertaining for the audience. The various characters involved in the blackmail like Dev, Reema, Ranjit and Prabha commit various faux pas landing them in often hilarious and convoluted situations. The various characters have their own quirks too which add to the story – a lecherous colleague, an avaricious woman, an alcoholic wife, a penniless rich dude and a boss who celebrates all things American especially toilet paper.

ALSO READ: Urmila Matondkar opens up about blackmail actor Irrfan Khan’s rare disease

The movie starts off with a lot of zings but slowly descends into repetitiveness and it’s easy to guess what follows next. Having said that, it is an Irrfan Khan film all the way – his subtle and strong performance keeps us engrossed in the film from start to finish. He carries the film splendidly on his shoulders. Don’t miss it.

ALSO READ: Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari hopes Blackmail does well at the box-office

ALSO READ: Hindi Medium China box office collection Day 2: Irrfan Khan’s film collects Rs 63.06 crore

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App