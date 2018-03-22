The makers of upcoming dark-comedy Blackmail, starring Khan and Kirti Kulhari have unveiled the much-awaited track Bewafa Beauty which marks Bollywood diva Urmila Matondkar’s comeback on silver screen after ten years. The actress has proved that there cannot be another dancer like her as she has left us stunned with her sizzling dance moves and perfect twists and turns in this much-awaited track.

Soon after making fans curious with the first look poster of Blackmail song Bewafa Beauty, the makers of the film have now unveiled the much-awaited songs which also marks Bollywood diva Urmila Matondkar’s comeback on silver screen after ten years. The actress has proved that there cannot be another dancer like her as she has left us stunned with her sizzling dance moves and perfect twists and turns in this much-awaited track from Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari film which is helmed by Delly Belly filmmaker Abhinay Deo. Her striking expressions and perfect dance moves have made the song a visual treat!

In the song, Urmila is showing her thumka’s in a stunning purple and silver saree and this reminds us how she wooed us with her spectacular dance performances in super-hit songs like Kambakth Ishq from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Pyar Ye Jaane Kaisa from Rangeela, Rangeela Re from Rangeela among many others. Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the new song from Irrfan Khan’s film and wrote, “10 saal baad… Urmila Matondkar returns to the big screen after 10 years… Here’s the new song from #Blackमेल: #BewafaBeauty.” Urmila was last seen in Himesh Reshammiya’s Karzzz, which was a Hindi remake of the 1980 film Karz.

ALSO READ: Urmila Matondkar makes a comeback with Blackmail song Bewafa Beauty

10 saal baad… Urmila Matondkar returns to the big screen after 10 years… Here's the new song from #Blackमेल: #BewafaBeauty… Link: https://t.co/oLQjxCgyry — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2018

ALSO READ: Baaghi 2 song Ek Do Teen controversy: Salman Khan comes to Jacqueline Fernandez’s rescue

Blackmail is a dark-comedy directed by Delly Belly fame Abhinay Deo and will feature Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao also play key roles in the much-awaited film.

ALSO READ: Before joining the royal family, Meghan Markle to join the royal line-up at Madam Tussauds, London

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App