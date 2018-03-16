Abhinay Deo’s Blackmail is the story of Dev (Irrfan Khan) who blackmails his wife’s lover. Man or woman, infidelity is rarely taken lying down by a loyal partner. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, 'Badla' is not a song, but a war cry for those cheated. It underlines the rage one feels when he/she is cheated by the partner. The song hammers the idea and the importance of revenge into the listener.

The third song from Abhinay Deo and Bhushan Kumar’s Blackmail titled Badla showcases the calm and composed Dev played by Irrfan, unveiling his furious side. The first song Happy Happy showcased the irony of a helpless Irrfan after discovering his wife in bed with someone, the second song Patola geared up the audience for the wedding season with its peppy tunes. The quirky song features Irrfan along with music composer Amit Trivedi and rapper Divine. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and crooned by Amit Trivedi, the groovy number includes rap written by Divine and Dhaval Parab. Depicting a jail setting the song showcases Irrfan letting his anger out by breaking windows amongst others. Irrfan, Amit Trivedi as well Divine are seen singing aggressively holding the microphone.

The revenge song showcases the never-seen-before aggressive side of composer Amit Trivedi who otherwise has a very cool image, along with well-known rapper Divine. Presenting yet another quirky song, Badla is sure to be not just an entertaining track but also a visual treat for the audience. Blackmail has received immense appreciation ever since the teaser of the film released. The teaser showed Irrfan running around the streets wearing nothing more than a pair of boxer shorts with his face covered by a bra-and-panty paper bag.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan confirms his diagnosis of Neuroendocrine tumour; well-wishes pour in

Director Abhinay Deo recently confirmed that the film will release on April 6, even though Irrfan Khan is currently unwell. It was announced that Irrfan himself wanted the movie to have the best release. The actor who announced that he was suffering from a rare disease a few weeks back, confirmed today that the diagnosis revealed it to be a neuroendocrine tumour. Irrfan has gone abroad to receive the treatment for the same and Abhinay Deo is doing everything he can to give this movie the release it deserves even in the lead actors absence.

ALSO READ: Film fraternity and fans behind Irrfan Khan wish him speedy recovery

ALSO READ: Actor Irrfan Khan diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour; know everything about the disease here

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App