Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in romantic-comedy Qarib Qarib Singlle, is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film Blackmail. The first look of the actor from the upcoming comedy-drama was released on Wednesday by the makers and it seems like it’s going to be a hilarious ride. The film has been helmed by Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo and features Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao in prominent roles.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look poster of the Irrfan Khan film along with the teaser link. “Irrfan Khan in #Blackमेल… A quirky comedy directed by #DelhiBelly director Abhinay Deo… Produced by TSeries and RDP Motion Pictures… Trailer on 22 Feb 2018..,” tweeted Taran Adarsh. The film which was earlier slated to hit the screens on March 30 will now be released on April 6 this year. Along with the teaser, the makers of the film also announced that the much-awaited trailer will be released on February 22.

Irrfan Khan in #Blackमेल… A quirky comedy directed by #DelhiBelly director Abhinay Deo… Produced by TSeries and RDP Motion Pictures… Trailer on 22 Feb 2018… Teaser link: https://t.co/CaZ7irKHVy pic.twitter.com/rd4EyzQxyR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2018

In the teaser, a semi-naked Irrfan Khan is running wearing a pair of boxers with a paper bag over his head. He is running in the streets with two eye holes cut into the paper bag. Sharing the teaser, Irrfan tweeted, “The teaser of my next film, a quirky comedy titled #Blackmail. Directed by #AbhinayDeo. Produced by @tseries & RDP Motion Pictures. Trailer on Feb 22 http://bit.ly/BlackmailTeaser .“ Blackmail is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Deo.