While the teaser of Blackमेल didn't divulge many details about the plot, it tells us that Irrfan plays a married man, who is now running bare-chested on streets due to a "historical kaand" that he's committed. The trailer for the film was released today and the story of the movie finally comes to light as Irrfan Khan finds his wife in bed with another man and the downward spiral begins.

Irrfan Khan’s Blackमेल finally has a trailer and some of the suspense has been released. Prior to this, a teaser was released which saw a semi-naked Irrfan running in the streets clutching his clothes with a bra and panties bag over his face. He talks about committing a “historical kaand” and since people have wondered the story behind the incident. Post engaging the gathering of people with Delhi Belly and the TV arrangement 24 among others, Abhinay Deo is good to go to introduce yet another particular comic drama.

The trailer shows Irrfan Khan who gets cheated on by his wife Kritika Kulkarni with Main Tera Hero fame Arunoday Singh who is in-turn married to a rich Divya Dutta and Khan decides to ‘blackmail’them and extort money in secret but the downward spiral begins as the cheating couple runs around for money and Irrfan runs around to save the money from others who know his secret. The movie is a dark comedy and the trailer is cut beautifully to create an aura of suspense and comedy at the same time. The movie releases on April 6, 2018, and we cannot wait

With the National Award victor Irrfan, drama appears to have turned into a most loved type with his last venture Hindi Medium getting him the current year’s Filmfare Award for the Best Actor (Male). Starring an outfit cast involving Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao among numerous others, the film guarantees to be an insane comic drama sponsored by engaging entertainers.

