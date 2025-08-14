LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > BLACKPINK Lisa's Dream Twist Leaves Fans in Tear, Did Kentaro Sakaguchi's Character Really Die?

BLACKPINK Lisa's Dream Twist Leaves Fans in Tear, Did Kentaro Sakaguchi's Character Really Die?

Lisa's short film. 'Dream' suddenly dropped a bombshell and made fans scream, "HE DIED?!" The BLACKPINK star's chemistry with the Kentaro Sakaguchi has all been said. Soaked with tears and mixed theories on this heart-wrenching twist of Alter Ego netizens are in a frenzy!

BLACKPINK's Lisa’s Alter Ego Film 'Dream'
BLACKPINK's Lisa’s Alter Ego Film 'Dream'

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 14, 2025 14:36:06 IST

BLACKPINK’s Lisa brought a gut-wrenching short film Dream that is described as her last track from her debut solo album Alter Ego. And with its emotional depth and shocking tie twist, it left her fans with mouths agape. The film is out now and you can’t miss it.

The film is directed by Ojun Kwon, starring Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, best known for What Comes After Love. The story then unfolds as Lisa’s music tells a tale of love, loss, and memory which later leads to a shocking revelation that ignited strong social media reactions with “HE DIED??” from her fans.

Dream: A Poignant Narrative Unfolds

The short film begins inside a funeral. It shows the two characters: Lisa’s character, whose gaze falls on Kentaro’s. It quickly sets a sad mood. They drive around tree-lined streets to the lyric, “We can catch up, drive down our old street.”

The audience sees flashbacks of their endearing love in the kitchen, where Lisa muses about how she should have been a tree if she were to be born again, and Kentaro cheekily replies he would be a lake to mirror her forever. The twist in the film reveals Kentaro’s character to have been dead all along, while his ashes are in an urn next to Lisa while she drives by herself.

Fans’ Outpouring Emotions

The impact that Kentaro’s character has been dead all along made fans emotional. One fans even tweeted saying, “HE DIED?? Nobody expected that omg the plot twist.”

A lot interpreted it as, to them, the movie is about Lisa mourning a broken love, where some theorized this is an extension of what supposedly happened between her and hip-hopper One in 2019. Others interpreted it as a metaphor of mourning a relationship, one fan said, “It’s like she is erasing their memories to the point he’s ‘dead’ to her.”.

Symbolism and Speculation

The film’s images Kentaro has at a gas station, pale in skin, ragged in a torn shirt, alluding to the idea that he was a ghost, while some of the things linked together include personal touches by Lisa, as for the blonde hair of Kentaro, which reminded fans of One’s look in 2019, opening speculation as to which or whom the song is based.

The final scene where Lisa spreads ashes into a lake surrounded by trees is referred to in their earlier dialogue, which left many viewers teary-eyed. As the first acting role for the artist since The White Lotus, Dream presents an opportunity to showcase how she connects music and storytelling, solidifying her progression as an artist.

Also Read:  From BTS’ RM to  BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Why Diplo’s K-Pop Ties Stir Trouble?

Tags: blackpinkkpoplisa

BLACKPINK Lisa’s Dream Twist Leaves Fans in Tear, Did Kentaro Sakaguchi’s Character Really Die?

