BLACKPINK Members Shine As Solo Artists: A Complete List Of Their Individual Projects So Far

BLACKPINK has established itself as one of the most dominant forces in K-pop, captivating audiences worldwide with its powerful performances and chart-topping hits. However, beyond their collective success, each member—ROSÉ, JENNIE, JISOO, and LISA—has carved out a unique path as a solo artist. From collaborations to independent releases, their solo ventures showcase their versatility and talent beyond the group.

Early Musical Endeavors Before BLACKPINK

Before debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016, some of the members had already dipped their toes into the music industry. JENNIE, for instance, was featured on several songs with established YG Entertainment artists in 2013, while ROSÉ lent her voice to a G-Dragon track before being selected for BLACKPINK. These early experiences helped shape their musical careers and prepared them for the stardom they would achieve as a group and as solo performers.

Stepping Into the Spotlight: Solo Debuts

JENNIE – “Solo” (2018)

JENNIE was the first BLACKPINK member to officially launch her solo career with the aptly titled single “Solo” in 2018. The song, which blended pop and hip-hop elements, was a massive hit, establishing her as a powerhouse artist in her own right.

ROSÉ – “R” (2021)

In 2021, ROSÉ followed with her debut solo EP, “R,” featuring the singles “On the Ground” and “Gone.” “On the Ground” debuted at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, making ROSÉ the highest-charting female K-pop soloist at the time.

LISA – “Lalisa” & “Money” (2021)

LISA made her solo debut with “Lalisa” and “Money” in 2021. Both songs showcased her signature rap and dance skills, with “Money” becoming a viral sensation and breaking multiple streaming records.

JISOO – “ME” (2023)

JISOO was the last member to embark on a solo career, releasing her debut EP “ME” in 2023. The project included “Flower” and “All Eyes On Me,” with “Flower” debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200.

Collaborations and Notable Features

BLACKPINK members have frequently collaborated with major international artists, further proving their global influence.

LISA – “SG” (With DJ Snake, Ozuna & Megan Thee Stallion) (2021)

LISA – “Shoong!” (With Taeyang) (2023)

JENNIE – “One of the Girls” (With The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp) (2023)

JENNIE – “Slow Motion” (With Matt Champion) & “Spot!” (With Zico) (2024)

ROSÉ – “APT.” (With Bruno Mars) (2024)

JENNIE – “Love Hangover” (With Dominic Fike) & “Extra L” (With Doechii) (2025)

LISA – “Born Again” (With Doja Cat & Raye) (2025)

Recent and Upcoming Solo Releases

As the members continue to develop their careers, they have released solo projects that highlight their evolving artistry.

ROSÉ – “rosie” (2024)

ROSÉ announced her first full-length album, “rosie,” set for release on December 6, 2024. The album’s lead single, “APT.,” featuring Bruno Mars, became a global hit, and the follow-up single, “Number One Girl,” is set to drop on November 22, 2024.

LISA – “Alter Ego” (2025)

LISA is set to release her debut solo album, “Alter Ego,” on February 28, 2025. The album will showcase five different sides of her personality, promising an exciting era for her fans.

JISOO – “AMORTAGE” (2025)

JISOO released her first solo EP, “AMORTAGE,” on February 14, 2025, featuring four songs: “earthquake,” “Your Love,” “TEARS,” and “Hugs & Kisses.”

The Future of BLACKPINK as Solo Artists

While BLACKPINK continues to reign as one of the biggest girl groups in the world, their solo projects prove that each member has the potential to thrive independently. Their ability to balance group activities with solo ventures showcases their dedication to their craft and their ambition to expand their musical horizons. As they continue to break records and explore new artistic territories, fans eagerly await what lies ahead for ROSÉ, JENNIE, JISOO, and LISA.