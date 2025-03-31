BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

The ‘YG Leaker’ ,who claims to be a former employee of YG Entertainment, has been sharing alleged insider information about the K-pop industry on Discord.

Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has found itself at the center of a heated controversy after an old video allegedly showing three members, Rosé,Jennie, and Lisa, mumbling the N-word resurfaced online. The clip, reportedly from their pre-debut auditions, has ignited widespread backlash, with netizens debating the cultural insensitivity of K-pop idols and the exploitation of Black culture by the industry.

What’s in the Leaked Clip?

The video spread rapidly across social media, particularly on X, sparking intense discussions about racial insensitivity in the K-pop industry. While some fans defended the group, arguing that the members,being of Korean and Thai descent, may not have fully understood the word’s historical weight, others countered that Rosé, who was raised in Australia, and Jennie, who studied in New Zealand, should have been more aware of the implications.

“This is why I can never be a K-pop girlie. They all hate Black people so much yet they’re so inspired by our culture,” one user wrote, while another added, “Wasn’t two of them bilingual and able to speak and understand English? 3/4 took the name BLACKPINK too seriously.”

Even rapper Azealia Banks weighed in, reacting to the clip by saying, “I’m so sorry this is hilarious!”

The Role of ‘YG Leaker’

The controversy stems from a series of leaks by an anonymous individual operating under the alias “YG Leaker.” The individual, who claims to be a former employee of YG Entertainment, has been sharing alleged insider information about the K-pop industry on Discord.

“I am doing all of this because I was terminated. I hold immense resentment towards the entire company. The workplace is plagued with harassment, discrimination based on race, and gender bias,” the leaker claimed.

They also allege to possess terabytes of confidential data that could expose major entertainment agencies, including YG Entertainment, SM Entertainment, HYBE Labels, JYP Entertainment, and others.

K-Pop Fans Divided

Despite the uproar, skepticism remains high among K-pop fans. Many believe that these leaks are part of a larger agenda, with some speculating that the BLACKPINK scandal is a smokescreen to divert attention from other controversies brewing within the industry.

“This whole thing feels too convenient. Kim Soo-hyun’s press conference was supposed to be today, and suddenly, a BLACKPINK scandal appears?” a netizen speculated, referencing a major South Korean actor facing legal troubles.

