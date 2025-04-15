Home
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé Reunite At Coachella 2025, Blinks Demand 'Where's Jisoo?'

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé Reunite At Coachella 2025, Blinks Demand ‘Where’s Jisoo?’

After Jennie's performance, the trio BLACKPINK members, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, met backstage again, taking happy photos that instantly went viral.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé Reunite At Coachella 2025, Blinks Demand ‘Where’s Jisoo?’


It was a night of music, memories, and friendship during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the weekend as BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé reunited, going into a state of frenzy among Blinks (BLACKPINK fans).

Following Jennie’s highly anticipated solo performance on Sunday evening (April 13), Rosé and Lisa were seen front and center in the audience, dancing, cheering, and hugging each other in a display of solidarity for their fellow band member. Rosé even posted a series of adorable videos on Instagram, showing the thrill as they made a heart with their hands during the performance — a lovely gesture to their unbreakable friendship.

Power-Packed Solo Performances

Jennie commandeered the Coachella stage with swagger, making the evening into what fans affectionately referred to as ‘Jenchella’. Styled in a glitzy cowgirl-themed outfit — including tall leather boots, shades, and a confident cowboy hat — she delivered a blazing setlist including hits such as Mantra and Like Jennie. During a surprise turn of events, Jennie appeared alongside Kali Uchis on stage for a high-octane performance of Damn Right, leaving the audience buzzing.

Earlier during the weekend, Lisa performed a show-stopping solo set on April 11, illuminating the Sahara Tent with her new song Elastigirl. Wearing a fierce red-and-black jumpsuit, Lisa impressed fans not just with her signature choreo and visuals but with raw, live vocals during soundcheck — swiftly dispelling long-standing lip-syncing rumors in the K-pop universe. The viral moment made hashtags such as #Lisachella and #Thaiconiclisa trend worldwide.

Adding to the thrill, Rosé was seen dancing to Lisa’s performance, providing fans with wholesome ‘fangirl’ moments as she even screamed for her band member along with the audience.

A Heartfelt Backstage Reunion

After Jennie’s performance, the trio BLACKPINK members met backstage again, taking happy photos that instantly went viral. Though the reunion was a blessing for the fans, a lot of them couldn’t help but feel Jisoo’s absence, with social media abuzz with wishes of a complete group moment in the near future. “JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA are slaying, but let’s make it happen JISOO appearing too, pleaseeee,” posted a fan on X.

BLACKPINK’s Legacy at Coachella

BLACKPINK became the first K-pop female group to perform at Coachella in 2019, then returning in 2023 as the first Korean headliners for the festival. The members’ first solo Coachella performances follow their respective solo career endeavors this year. Lisa and Jennie are both returning for the second weekend of Coachella 2025 — Lisa on April 18, and Jennie on April 20 — with more unmissable moments.

Part of the K-pop takeover at Coachella this year was boy group ENHYPEN, debuting with an energetic set that included songs such as Blockbuster, Drunk-Dazed, and Bite Me.

Blackpink Coachella 2025 Jennie Jisoo KPOP lisa Rosé

