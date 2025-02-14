BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Makes Her Solo Comeback With ‘AMORTAGE’, Shatters Records

Jisoo has officially made her highly anticipated solo return with the release of her mini-album AMORTAGE on February 14, 2025. The BLACKPINK star’s latest project features four tracks, with the lead single “Earthquake” already generating major buzz for its captivating sound and stunning music video.

Unlike her debut solo single “Flower,” which embraced a softer, romantic elegance, “Earthquake” brings a more powerful and intense energy. The track blends groovy beats with Jisoo’s commanding vocals, creating an addictive chorus that fans can’t get enough of.

The accompanying music video adds an intriguing narrative element, portraying Jisoo as an office worker whose mundane day is shaken up by a mysterious text from her lover. What starts as a normal moment quickly spirals into a surreal sequence, complete with a lie detector test and a dramatic car crash, only for it all to be revealed as a daydream. The imaginative concept and stunning visuals have captivated viewers worldwide.

AMORTAGE Shatters Records

Jisoo’s AMORTAGE didn’t just make a splash,it dominated. Within just 30 minutes of release, the album broke multiple records, becoming:

– The best-selling album of 2025

– The best-selling solo album of the year

– The best-selling K-pop album

– The best-selling international album in China

The album’s immediate success continued as it became the fastest project to receive a GOLD certification on QQ Music in 2025, achieving the milestone in just two minutes. Streaming platforms also took notice, with AMORTAGE being featured on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits and trending on MelOn Realtime Search.

Music critics and fans alike have praised AMORTAGE for its emotional depth and genre versatility. NME rated it 4 out of 5 stars, describing it as “a stunning blend of melody and emotion.” Fans have highlighted how the mini-album showcases a new side of Jisoo’s artistry while maintaining her signature charm.

To celebrate the release, Warner Records hosted a special event in Los Angeles, and Jisoo engaged with fans in a playful kitten-themed interview, a nod to her well-known love for cats.

With AMORTAGE already making history, Jisoo’s solo journey is off to an incredible start. BLACKPINK fans have even more to look forward to, as all four members are actively working on solo projects. Rosé dropped her debut solo album in December, Lisa is set to release her LP at the end of February, and Jennie is gearing up for her own release in March.

