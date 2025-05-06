Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’

Lisa's Met Gala debut marked another milestone in her evolving career. With her entrance into Western television and continued dominance in music and fashion, her presence at the Met Gala established her as a global figure participating in culturally significant fashion narratives.

K-pop sensation Lisa Manobal, also known as Lisa from Blackpink, made her much-awaited debut at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night. The global pop icon arrived in New York amid high anticipation and delivered a strong fashion moment in line with the theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Lisa recently stepped into acting with her upcoming role in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3 and continues to expand her presence beyond music. At the Met Gala, she drew attention with a dramatic reveal, a statement hairstyle, and a fashion-forward outfit that aligned with the evening’s tribute to Black Dandyism.

Arrival With Mystery

Lisa exited her hotel dressed in an oversized coat that covered her main outfit. Cameras captured her walking toward her vehicle as she maintained the element of surprise. Though her clothing remained concealed, her golden hair bun stood out as a notable detail. The hairstyle, sleek and structured, added visual intrigue and set the tone for the sophistication of her final look.

A Dramatic Unveiling

Upon arrival at the Met Gala, Lisa removed her coat and revealed a tailored ensemble that sparked immediate reactions online and on the red carpet. Her outfit featured structured lines, rich textures, and precise tailoring. Videos from the event showed Lisa walking with confidence as photographers captured her debut moment. Her look directly reflected the 2025 theme, which explores the elegance, heritage, and style of Black Dandyism in fashion history.

Honoring The Theme: ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’

This year’s Met Gala theme focuses on the cultural and historical significance of Black Dandyism. Lisa’s ensemble aligned with this concept through its tailored craftsmanship and refined details. She presented a strong fashion interpretation without compromising her own artistic identity. The theme aims to highlight how Black individuals have historically used fashion as a form of self-expression and resistance, and Lisa’s look matched the spirit of that message.

Lisa’s Met Gala debut marked another milestone in her evolving career. With her entrance into Western television and continued dominance in music and fashion, her presence at the Met Gala established her as a global figure participating in culturally significant fashion narratives.

