Blackpink’s New Album ‘Coming Soon,’ Confirms Lisa In Variety Interview

Blackpink's Lisa confirms new album is on the way and teases a global tour kicking off in Seoul on July 5. Fans can expect new music and performances into 2026.

Lisa, a member of global K-pop sensation Blackpink, has confirmed that a new album is officially on the way. In a recent interview with Variety, the singer and rising actress hinted that fans won’t have to wait much longer for the group’s highly anticipated third studio album.

“Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago,” Lisa said. “We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the Blinks. We can’t wait to see them.”

Though she didn’t reveal an official release date, Lisa reassured fans that the album is coming soon. “You have to be patient about it,” she said. “It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.”

The upcoming release will be a follow-up to their 2022 album ‘Born Pink’, which achieved global chart success and solidified the group’s place as international music icons.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Alongside the album news, Blackpink is also preparing for a massive world tour, kicking off on July 5 in Seoul, South Korea, with a two-night performance. The tour will move through North America, hitting cities like Inglewood, California; Chicago; Toronto; and New York, before wrapping in January 2026 with a grand finale at Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The announcement has thrilled their fanbase, known as Blinks, who have been eagerly awaiting both a comeback and the chance to see the group perform live again.

Outside of music, Lisa recently wrapped up her debut acting role as Mook in HBO’s hit series The White Lotus Season 3. Calling it “the greatest honor,” Lisa reflected on her first acting experience and shared her hopes about returning to the show. “People want to see more of a Mook,” she said. “I would love to if I had the chance, but I don’t want to pressure anyone.”

Lisa also playfully speculated about her character’s future, saying, “I think she is somehow going to make it to Bangkok.”

With a new album on the horizon and a world tour around the corner, 2025 is shaping up to be a thrilling year for Blackpink and their fans worldwide.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Is Diljit Dosanjh Sharing The Table With Shakira And Nicole Scherzinger?