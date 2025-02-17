Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walked the carpet at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special in New York City on February 16, 2025, for a rare public appearance during the continuing legal drama.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out together on the red carpet for the first time since the beginning of their legal dispute with actor and director Justin Baldoni. The pair walked the carpet at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special in New York City on February 16, 2025, for a rare public appearance during the continuing legal drama.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The current legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively started in December 2024, when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the movie It Ends With Us, which Baldoni directed and in which both actors starred. Lively sued, alleging Baldoni made unwanted advances and then launched a smear campaign to ruin her reputation after news of a feud on set broke out. As part of her grievance, Lively attached text messages and emails exchanged between Baldoni and his public relations team, purportedly documenting attempts to besmirch her reputation.

In response to Lively’s lawsuit, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against her, accusing Lively of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. His legal team claims that Lively’s accusations are baseless, with Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, stating that the allegations were “categorically false” and that Lively’s team manipulated information to harm Baldoni’s career.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ryan Reynolds, Lively’s spouse, has also come under investigation. Baldoni alleges that Reynolds, using his power, coerced talent agency WME to terminate Baldoni as a client. WME refutes this allegation. Reynolds, who has not sued but has been vocal in supporting his wife, has come under some public scrutiny due to his association. Lively and Reynolds are both named in Baldoni’s lawsuits, which adds another layer to the already complex case.

Legal Dispute with Justin Baldoni

As the lawsuit continues to rage on, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted out together for the first time ever at the SNL50 anniversary bash celebrating 50 years of comedy classic show Saturday Night Live. Blake rocked a silver designer gown, whereas Ryan sported a traditional black tuxedo. The actress and actor both looked comfortable amidst the red carpet event, snapping smiles for photos and charming other guests at the bash.

This public outing is notable, as Blake had mostly stayed out of the public eye since the legal battles started, shunning public events. Reynolds had appeared at the National Board of Review awards in January 2025, but Blake had remained mostly in the background.

Aside from the SNL50 event, Blake and Ryan were also spotted attending Chris Rock’s 60th birthday party the same night, further showing that the couple is still pursuing their professional and social lives despite the legal issues.

The legal battle is far from over. The case between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is going to trial in May of 2026, with the two sides gearing up for a long and high-profile court fight. Both sides have brought allegations of sexual harassment, defamation, and other severe allegations against each other, with both sides vehemently denying the other’s allegations.

Furthermore, the case is also sure to raise eyebrows about sexual harassment, power abuse in Hollywood, and the overlapping of personal and professional image in Tinsel Town. When more of the case comes out, the trial might turn into one of Hollywood’s most hyped legal proceedings in recent times.

The public nature of the conflict has already greatly affected the images of both Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. For Lively, the suit has already triggered a media frenzy, while Baldoni has been criticized regarding the allegations and counterclaims. The court case has also raised the issue of how difficult it is for public figures when private and professional concerns overlap, especially when it is a matter of misconduct allegations.

Both Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are, for the moment, keeping their denials of any wrongdoing intact, and the case will proceed to trial in 2026. Industry observers, the media, and fans alike are watching closely as the story unfolds, not least due to the visibility of the individuals who are being accused and the sensationalized nature of the allegations themselves.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are juggling their private lives alongside the continued legal saga, showing up together publicly as a solid front, while their attorneys contend with the complicated case.

ALSO READ: Watch: Blake Lively Left Stunned As Ryan Reynolds Unexpectedly Cracks A Joke On Justin Baldoni Scandal During SNL 50