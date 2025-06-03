Home
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  • Blake Lively Moves To Withdraw Emotional Distress Claims Against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively Moves To Withdraw Emotional Distress Claims Against Justin Baldoni

In a surprising development in the ongoing legal battle between actor Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, Lively has formally requested to withdraw her claims of intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Blake Lively Moves To Withdraw Emotional Distress Claims Against Justin Baldoni


In a surprising development in the ongoing legal battle between actor Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, Lively has formally requested to withdraw her claims of intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The request was filed on June 2, marking a key moment in the high-profile case.

Lively, 37, had initially alleged that she endured “severe emotional distress and pain, humiliation, embarrassment, belittlement, frustration and mental anguish” during the filming of the Colleen Hoover adaptation. However, when Baldoni’s legal team pursued access to her medical and therapy records to counter the allegations, Lively chose not to comply and instead moved to drop the claims—at least for now.

According to the filing cited by Variety, Lively’s legal counsel informed the court in writing of her decision. The document noted that she sought to withdraw the emotional distress claims “without prejudice”—a legal term that leaves the door open for her to reintroduce them at a later time. Baldoni’s team, however, objected strongly, arguing that Lively should not be allowed to withhold critical documents now and still retain the right to bring back the claims once the discovery window closes.

“Ms. Lively cannot have it both ways,” the document stated, reflecting the frustration from Baldoni’s side as they attempt to defend their client against the distress claims.

Lively’s attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, dismissed the criticism, calling the filing by Baldoni’s team “a press stunt.” They explained that their client was simply “streamlining and focusing” her case and suggested that dragging her medical history into the spotlight was both invasive and unnecessary.

The legal feud began in December 2024 when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and misconduct on set, alleging he initiated a retaliatory smear campaign when confronted. In response, Baldoni filed a countersuit in January, targeting Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicists for alleged extortion and defamation.

With both parties entrenched in a growing legal tangle, the trial in Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al. is scheduled for March 2026. The court must now determine whether to force Lively to disclose her mental health records or allow the emotional distress claims to be dismissed on her terms. Either way, the case continues to unravel with personal and professional stakes running high.

