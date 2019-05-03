Blank box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol, Karan Kapadia, Karanvir Sharma and Ishita Dutta starrer Blank has released today and is currently garnering mixed responses from the critics and the fans. It is expected that the film will earn Rs 1 crore on its opening day.

Filmmaker Behzad Khambata is up with an action thriller film Blank which features Sunny Deol, debutant Karan Kapadia, Karanvir Sharma and Ishita Dutta in lead roles. The film has hit the screens today and is garnering a mixed response from the critics as well as fans. Some are praising the debutant’s role while some are calling Sunny Deol’s performance as moderate. The film is helmed by first time turned director Behzad Khambata, who is known for assisting films like Azhar, Boss and OMG: Oh My God. Further, the film is produced by Dr Shrikant Bhasi and Nishant Pitti.

The film narrates the story of a man Hanif played by Karan Kapadia, who meets with an accident and is taken to the hospital. The medical treatment reveals that the man is a suicide bomber and further gets investigated by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) SS Dewan played by Sunny Deol. Talking about Karan’s role in the film, he had a lot of expectations on his shoulders and he has left no stone unturned to establish himself well on-screens. He has brought a lot of freshness in his role and has well portrayed the role of a suicide bomber.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol performs well in quieter scenes. But somehow it was felt that Sunny could have been better in his approach in the film. The film is expected to earn Rs 1 crore on its opening day as the pace and story both sink after a point of time moreover the film also lacks at the execution part.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who is the brother-in-law of Karan Kapadia has well supported Karan. Starting from hosting a special screening to appearing in a special appearance, Akshay has left no stone unturned to stand for Karan. Akshay Kumar along with Karan also appears in a special song Ali Ali. In an interview, Akshay revealed that he wanted to add that star spark in the film so he decided to feature in a song.

The track is written by Adeip Singh and Arko and is sung by B Praak and Arko. The song has till now garnered 14 million views on YouTube.

