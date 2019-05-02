Blank box office prediction: Sunny Deol, Karan Kapadia, Karanvir Sharma and Ishita Dutta starring Blank is an action thriller film which will hit the screens tomorrow May 3, 2019. The film is directed by Behzad Khambata and is produced by Shrikant Bhasi and Nishant Pitti.

Blank box office prediction: Blank is an action thriller film which will hit the silver screens tomorrow, May 3, 2019, and features Sunny Deol, Karan Kapadia, Karanvir Sharma and Ishita Dutta in lead roles. The film will mark the debut for Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia, who has a lot of expectations on his shoulders for his first film. The film narrates the life of a suicide bomber, who is played by Karan. It is when a young man, who is a suicide bomber meets with an accident and goes through Amnesia. It is the medical examination which reveals his secret. Further, the case is handled by ATS Chief Diwan, played by Sunny Deol, who manages to control other terror plans in Mumbai.

The film is directed by first time turned director Behzad Khambata, who served as the assistant director in films like Azhar and One Night Stand. The film is produced by Dr Shrikant Bhasi, Nishant Pitti and Vishal Rana. Talking about the box office prediction, the film is expected to earn Rs 1 crore on its first day. It can also be predicted that the film will not be able to fulfil the expectations. Moreover, due to the bad reviews and story, the film is also predicted to underperform at the box office.

Akshay Kumar, who is the brother-in-law of Karan Kapadia has time again proved his support for him. Starting from trailer launch to shooting for a special song, Akshay Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to stand up for Karan. Recently, Twinkle Khanna also hosted a special screening of Blank with family and close friends.

Tusshar Kapoor along with Jackie Shroff also came at the screening of the film to support the newcomer. Meanwhile, Karan has received a lot of praises from various celebrities and everyone on the B-town is looking forward to the actor.

In order to raise the excitement of the fans, Akshay Kumar adds star power to the film by appearing in track Ali Ali. The song is written by Adeip Singh and Arko who is known for the song B Praak. In an interview, Karan revealed that earlier the song was not a part of filmmaker’s plan. Akshay Kumar wanted to wish him luck so he decided this unique way for Karan.

