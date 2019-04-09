Blank movie: Kesari star Akshay Kumar and upcoming budding actor Karan Kapadia have shot a new song for the latter’s debut film, Blank. Karan is the nephew of actor Dimple Kapadia and will be making his acting debut with suspense thriller movie Blank.

Karan Kapadia is the son of late Simple Kapadia and nephew of superstar Dimple Kapadia. The movie Blank is a suspense thriller where he will be seen playing the role of a suicide bomber. The trailer of the film was released a few days back and Akshay had commented on it saying that I have watched this boy grow up in front of me. He has changed from a lanky boy to a fine young man. Extremely happy and proud of our boy Karan Kapadia here.

Akshay Kumar shoots for a special song for #Blank… Stars Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia… Directed by Behzad Khambata… The song – featuring Akshay and Karan – is composed by Arko. pic.twitter.com/mr7kvRA6Af — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2019

On the work front, Akshay Kumar after giving a blockbuster hit Kesari based on the battle of Saragarhi is all set to return to the big screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan after 10 years in Good News. The movie also stars popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. His earlier movie Kesari has earned crores of money at the box office and is still going strong at the box office.

If you still haven’t watched Kesari, you should as it is a must watch the movie! Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

