Blank movie review: This weekend, Sunny Deol and Karan Kapadia's film Blank will hit the silver screens. Helmed by debutant director Behzad Khambata, Blank has been bankrolled by Dr Shrikant Bhasi, Nishant Pitti, & Pictures, Tony D'Souza and Vishal Rana under the banner of Carnival Motion Pictures and Echelon Productions.

An action thriller that revolves around ATS Chief Diwan (Sunny Deol)'s bid to nab a suicide bomber (Karan Kapadia), Blank has been helmed by debutant director Behzad Khambata and also stars actors like Karanvir Sharma and Ishita Dutta. To extend his support to the film, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has featured in a song titled Ali Ali in the film. Before the film releases tomorrow, take a look at what the film critics think about Blank.

Film critic Rachit Gupta reviewing Blank for Times of India gave the film 2.5 stars. In his film review, Rachit has said that Blank has a complex narrative with some creative ideas but its faulty execution brings the film down. With a lot of loopholes in writing and character development, Blank goes overboard in some sequences. While Ishita Dutta and Karanvir Sharma do not have much to do in the film, the inexperience of Behzad Khambata peeks through in the film.

Giving the film 2.5 stars, Devesh Sharma in his review for Filmfare said while the film has an intriguing premise, the execution is bad. With an over the top and melodramatic execution, the writing of the film is scattered and has a lot of loopholes. While the technical aspects aside, Sunny Deol is convincing as a dedicated cop while Karan Kapadia is impressive when it comes to action sequences.

Kunal Guha in his review for Mumbai Mirror gave the film 2 stars and said that overacting spoils some intense scenes and subsequently the characters are reduced to caricatures. The loopholes in the writing bring down Sunny Deol’s performance while Karan Kapadia fails to make an impact in his debut film.

