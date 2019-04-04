Blank movie trailer: The highly anticipated trailer of Sunny Deol-starrer Black, which is an action-drama has finally been released by the makers of the film on Thursday. Blank also marks the big Bollywood debut of Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia.

The much-awaited trailer of Sunny Deol-starrer Blank has been released by the makers of the film. In the trailer, we see Sunny Deol as a dedicated and brave officer who is fighting against terrorists and criminal activities and the story revolves around how Sunny Deol captures a suicide bomber and how Sunny Deol is trying to prevent a big terrorist activity. There are several amazing action-sequences in the trailer and Sunny Deol is back in her action-packed avatar.

The film has been helmed by Behzad Khambata and also marks the big Bollywood debut of Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia who is the son of her sister Simple Kapadia. Blank is slated to hit the big screen on May 3 and is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film also stars Drishyam fame Ishita Dutta and the trailer of Black has created a lot of buzz on social media.

Newcomer Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol… Trailer of #Blank… Directed by Behzad Khambata… 3 May 2019 release… #BlankTrailer: https://t.co/F4nHN3sLhx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2019

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the trailer of the film which stars Bollywood action-hero Sunny Deol in the lead role. Sunny Deol, who has worked in iconic films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Maa Tujhhe Salaam, 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, Kroadh, Karz: The Burden of Truth, among several others, was last seen in comedy-drama Bhaiaji Superhit which tanked at the box office.

It will be interesting to see how Blank performs at the box office. The trailer of the film has been trending on social media platforms and fans have high expectations from the film after the powerful trailer was released by the makers of the movie. Also, it will be interesting to see how the debutant Karan Kapadia performs in the film as it will be his big Bollywood debut. Blank will hit the theatres on May 3 this year.

Trailer out today… Here's the motion poster of #Blank… Stars newcomer Karan Kapadia [nephew of Dimple Kapadia] and Sunny Deol… Directed by Behzad Khambata… 3 May 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/2qL6rb9KQz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2019

