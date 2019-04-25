Blank Song Ali Ali: The song starring Karan Kapadia and Akshay Kumar is finally out now! Crooned by Arko and B Praak the song is one party anthem of the year! The song stars Akshay Kumar and Debutant Karan Kapadia in the lead role and mostly shows them dancing in a white sheet.

Blank Song Ali Ali: The much-awaited song Ali Ali from the movie Blank starring debutant Karan Kapadia and Akshay Kumar is finally out now! From the groovy beats to the amazing lyrics the song is surely now one party anthem of the year. Crooned by B Praak and Arko and crooned by Arko and Adeip Singh the song Ali Ali has been bankrolled under the banner Zee music company and Carnival Pictures India. To share the news of the song is out, Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle and wrote the message is loud and clear to the supreme being who will save us from the evil in the end. Ali Ali song is finally out!

In the poster shared by Akshay Kumar, the duo is seen just donning two white sheets and aviators. The post has crossed 40k likes already and the comments section is brimming with compliments who are going crazy over the song. Take a look at the song Ali Ali Arko feat B Praak here:

Talking about the debutant Karan Kapadia, he is the son of late Simple Kapadia and nephew of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. The movie Blank is a suspense thriller where he will be seen playing the role of a suicide bomber. The trailer of the film which had released on April 4, 2019, has crossed 13 million views on yOutube and is being called as one of the most awaited movies of this year. To the trailer, Akshay Kumar said that I have seen him grow up in front of me from being a lanky boy to a fine young man. I am very proud of him.

Take a look at the trailer of the movie Blank here:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar who was last seen in blockbuster hit Kesari is now shooting for his film Good News opposite Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

