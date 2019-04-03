Blank teaser: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone will be seen in the upcoming film Blank. The film will mark the debut of Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia in the film industry. The teaser of Blank released recently and has been receiving rave reviews from celebrities as well as film critics. The trailer of Blank will be released on April 4.

“Terrorism has no face, it’s religion is money. ‘ This is the plot of Sunny Deol’s upcoming thriller Blank that introduces Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia in the film industry. As the name of the film suggests, Blank is intense, gripping and definitely spine-chilling. Helmed by Behzad Khambata, Blank is bankrolled by Carnival Motion Pictures and EaseMyTrip.com.

In the 50-seconds teaser, Karan can be seen walking down a dark hallway. While his face is hidden behind a hoodie, Sunny Deol’s voiceover instantly grips our attention as he talks about terrorism. As Karan pleads his innocence and claims to have forgotten everything, Sunny accuses him of being a suicide bomber. Blank teaser, which released on April 2, has hit all the right notes to emerge as an intriguing thriller.

Ever since the teaser has dropped, social media users cannot stop praising the teaser and sharing their excitement. Twinkle Khanna also shared the teaser on her official Twitter account and said that Blank is an extremely bold choice for a debut. She also called it an intense thriller trailer. Meanwhile, Film and trade analyst Ramesh Bala said that he is really excited to watch Blank as he is a huge fan of Sunny Deol.

Take a look at how Twitterati is reacting to Sunny Deol and Karan Kapadia-starrer Blank teaser:

An extremely bold choice for a debut, check out the intensely thrilling #BlankTeaser now. My brother @KapadiaKaran in #Blank releasing on 3rd May https://t.co/sipx1Zj2Q5 #KaranKapadia @BlankTheFilm — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 2, 2019

Being a @iamsunnydeol fan, I am really excited to watch Blank. Marking my calendar for 3rd May. #BlankTeaser @BlankTheFilm pic.twitter.com/KSxhV7UkRn — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 2, 2019

I love this… My fav sunny is back with superb movie,,, I just had goosebumps while watching teaser. Does this means a new star in making!? Karan Kapadia #BlankTeaser pic.twitter.com/Hk8aFKavUO — चौकीदार ✌️अ།र्यपुत्र RΛĐHξ🚩️ (@Im_Radhey) April 2, 2019

What a teaser this folm will be outstanding…The background score is magical..

Perfect for this movie #BlankTeaser @BlankTheFilm pic.twitter.com/Xthjp6KiUO — Lucifer (@Lucifer_SRK) April 2, 2019

After a long time Sunny pajji backs to his original genre action.The teaser of Blank is really impressive . Karan Kapadia #BlankTeaser @BlankTheFilm pic.twitter.com/MyRguSxhzc — Shivansh (@ShivanshSrivstv) April 2, 2019

The background score and the teaser cut makes it more intriguing 😍 Karan Kapadia what a promising debut. #BlankTeaser @BlankTheFilm pic.twitter.com/MsT39Gv1PP — Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) April 2, 2019

The storyline is looks really interesting Waiting for more BlankTeaser Karan KapadiaSo much thrill in #BlankTeaser Debut of Karan Kapadia pic.twitter.com/XJJDsiOTXH — Simmi (@S__raai) April 2, 2019

Wow! I just had goosebumps while watching teaser. Does this means a new star in making!? Karan Kapadia #BlankTeaser pic.twitter.com/Y8t6zO4QN3 — 𝓢 𝓝 𝓜 (@Cute_Aru_) April 2, 2019

Tony sir always does justice to thriller & action movies. Do watch #BlankTeaser Debut of Karan Kapadia @BlankTheFilm pic.twitter.com/Lzmdg69fEf — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 2, 2019

The teaser does justice to the name 'BLANK.' I can't wait for the trailer. #BlankTeaser Karan Kapadia pic.twitter.com/jK7bc6Tre1 — Ram (@RamCPOfficial) April 2, 2019

The name Kapadia does justice to Karan. He has so much raw energy and talent. Karan Kapadia #BlankTeaser pic.twitter.com/bBHwvoA0lB — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) April 2, 2019

Wow! I just had goosebumps while watching teaser. Does this means a new star in making!? Karan Kapadia #BlankTeaser pic.twitter.com/OgohQkuZeX — Anuj Prajapati (@anujprajapati11) April 2, 2019

After the intriguing teaser, the trailer of Blank will be launched tomorrow, i.e April 4th. Meanwhile, the film is all set to hit the screens on May 3. Workwise, Sunny Deol was last seen in films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Mohalla Assi and Bhaiaji Superhit that failed to work at the box office. Meanwhile, Karan Kapadia will join the ranks of other newcomers like Isabelle Kaif, Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Sanjana Sanghi who will make this Bollywood debut this year.

