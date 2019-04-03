“Terrorism has no face, it’s religion is money. ‘ This is the plot of Sunny Deol’s upcoming thriller Blank that introduces Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia in the film industry. As the name of the film suggests, Blank is intense, gripping and definitely spine-chilling. Helmed by Behzad Khambata, Blank is bankrolled by Carnival Motion Pictures and EaseMyTrip.com.
In the 50-seconds teaser, Karan can be seen walking down a dark hallway. While his face is hidden behind a hoodie, Sunny Deol’s voiceover instantly grips our attention as he talks about terrorism. As Karan pleads his innocence and claims to have forgotten everything, Sunny accuses him of being a suicide bomber. Blank teaser, which released on April 2, has hit all the right notes to emerge as an intriguing thriller.
Ever since the teaser has dropped, social media users cannot stop praising the teaser and sharing their excitement. Twinkle Khanna also shared the teaser on her official Twitter account and said that Blank is an extremely bold choice for a debut. She also called it an intense thriller trailer. Meanwhile, Film and trade analyst Ramesh Bala said that he is really excited to watch Blank as he is a huge fan of Sunny Deol.
Take a look at how Twitterati is reacting to Sunny Deol and Karan Kapadia-starrer Blank teaser:
After the intriguing teaser, the trailer of Blank will be launched tomorrow, i.e April 4th. Meanwhile, the film is all set to hit the screens on May 3. Workwise, Sunny Deol was last seen in films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Mohalla Assi and Bhaiaji Superhit that failed to work at the box office. Meanwhile, Karan Kapadia will join the ranks of other newcomers like Isabelle Kaif, Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Sanjana Sanghi who will make this Bollywood debut this year.
