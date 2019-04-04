Blank trailer: Akshay Kumar's brother-in-law Karan Kapadia is making his debut on the silver screen for the movie titled Blank. The movie's trailer was launched today. The movie features Sunny Deol in the lead role, alongside Ishita Dutta and Karan Kapadia. Karan Kapadia plays the role of an alleged suicide bomber, while Sunny Deol will play the character of an intelligence officer.

Blank trailer: Twinkle Khanna’s nephew Karan Kapadia is all set for his debut movie titled Blank. The trailer of the same has been launched today. Featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role, alongside Ishita Dutta. Based in the backdrop of terrorism and sleeper cells, in the film, Karan Deol essays the role of an alleged suicide bomber, while Sunny Deol portrays the character of an intelligence officer. The action-thriller trailer is undoubtedly, consists of power-pack performances of the actors. Debutante Karan Kapadia also seems impressive after putting all his efforts and hard work in the movie. It has an intriguing plot which leaves the audience with curiosity about the movie.

Karan Kapadia is the son of late National award-winning costume designer Simple Kapadia and nephew of Dimple Kapadia. Being a debutante in Bollywood, it is commendable that he has picked a mindblowing character to the essay. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the movie is all set to release on May 3, 2019.

Karan Kapadia is the brother-in-law of Akshay Kumar. He took to social media to introduce after Blank’s trailer. He wrote that seeing Karan growing up from a kid to a young man, is no less than a happy feeling.

Here are the five glimpses from the movie which you just can’t miss on the Internet today.

In an earlier interview to a leading daily, Karan opened up about his fitness regime. He quoted that he had learnt to ride a horse and bike. He had been learning swimming and continuously training in martial arts for six months in Bangkok.

Simple Kapadia is known to play the role in the movie like Anurodh and Lootmar. The costume designer in films like Rudali. For this movie, she won the National Award, Darr, Barsaat among others. The movie is produced by Dr Shrikant Bhasi, Mr Nishant Pitti, Mr Vishal Rana, Mr Tony D’souza and & Pictures.

