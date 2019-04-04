Blank trailer: The trailer of Sunny Deol and Karan Kapadia's film Blank has just released and it has created a lot of buzz on social media. The film is directed by Behzad Khambata and is bankrolled by Dr Shrikant Bhasi, Nishnat Pitti, Tony D’Souza and Vishal Rana and will hit the silver screens on May 3. 2019.

It seems that 2019 has marked a debut year for several newbies. Following the same trend, Dimple Kapadia’ nephew Karan Kapadia is all set to appear in his first film Blank. Recently, the makers have released the trailer of the film which is currently creating a buzz on social media. The film is directed by Behzad Khambata, who served as the assistant director of the film Oh My God. The film narrates the story of a suicide bomber played by Karan, who has lost his memory. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol portrays the role of an officer who investigates the entire case of Karan. The film features Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol in lead roles.

The trailer of the film starts with Sunny Deol’s voiceover and is a pack of action sequences. It has an interesting storyline which mainly deals with Terrorism. Talking about tweeple’s reaction, they are praising Sunny Deol’s performance and calling it a big bang of Sunny Deol. Not only the fans, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also shared his happiness by sharing the trailer of the film and said that he has seen Karan Kapadia from a lanky little kid to this young man. Further tweeple are also praising Karan Kapadia in the trailer.

Really impressed with the new comer Karan Kapadia in this trailer.@BlankTheFilm #BlankTrailer https://t.co/EVizd4J3Yo — Rupal (@Imroopal) April 4, 2019

After the secret, desires were high and the trailer met them. What tension! I simply had goosebumps while watching trailer @BlankTheFilm #BlankTrailer https://t.co/L5rsPZwbRM — Raees (@raees092) April 4, 2019

Activity, show, thrill, tension each feeling is caught in the @BlankTheFilm trailer. Being a Sunny Deol fan, I am truly eager to watch this motion picture. #BlankTrailer https://t.co/SyBd9rqicF — Aadil (@itsmerys92) April 4, 2019

Sunny Deol in this new Avatar is just amazing to say the least. It doesn't get any better than this. #BlankTrailer https://t.co/xLdB0e7Xmo — Zubair (@zubbi_44) April 4, 2019

Sunny Deol is back with another interesting movie I can't wait anymore to see him. #BlankTrailer https://t.co/L3jKNNAdPI — Amit Shaw (@Official_amit85) April 4, 2019

The film is presented by Carnival Motion Pictures and EaseMyTrip and is bankrolled by Dr Shrikant Bhasi, Nishnat Pitti, Tony D’Souza and Vishal Rana and the film will hit the silver screens on May 3, 2019. Sunny Deol last appeared in Poster Boys in 2017 which featured Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles and is also called the remake of Marathi film Poshter Boyz.

