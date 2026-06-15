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Home > Entertainment News > Blast Box Office Collection Day 18: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees 17% Jump, Earns Over Rs 67 Crore Worldwide

Blast Box Office Collection Day 18: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees 17% Jump, Earns Over Rs 67 Crore Worldwide

Arjun Sarja’s Blast continues its strong theatrical run, reaching a worldwide gross of Rs 67.69 crore by its eighteenth day. A 17.3% jump on its third Sunday signals sustained interest, with the film emerging as a surprise commercial hit driven by positive word-of-mouth and a particularly strong performance in Kerala.

Blast Movie, Image Credits- IMDb
Blast Movie, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 12:25 IST

Blast Box Office Collections: Arjun Sarja’s latest martial arts thriller, Blast, is fast becoming the underdog story of the 2026 box office season. In an industry that often favors high-concept, big-budget spectacles, director Subash K. Raj’s debut feature has made a unique space for itself, relying on the kind of gritty, authentic action that has defined Arjun Sarja’s legendary career for decades. With a worldwide gross now sitting at an impressive Rs 67.69 crore by its eighteenth day, the film is no longer just a regional success story, it is a lesson in how a well-executed mid-budget production can outperform the giants of the industry.

Defying the Third-Week Slump

For most films, the third week is where the momentum dies. As newer releases flood the multiplexes and the initial hype cycle dies slowly and screens are normally reallocated to bigger, fresher titles. Blast, however, has pulled off the exact opposite. On its third Sunday, the film managed a remarkable 17.3% jump in collections, pulling in Rs 2.65 crore net in India. This jump is a clear sign that the film’s success isn’t just about opening-day curiosity; it’s about positive word-of-mouth.

If you look at the financial breakdown, the film’s performance looks even more impressive. With a domestic collection of Rs 46.45 crores and an Indian gross to Rs 53.64 crores and it is just a matter of time that the film crosses Rs 50 crore net in India. When combined with its overseas collection of Rs 14.05 crores, the budget film of Rs 18 crore has turned out to be a blockbuster and one of the most profitable projects for AGS Entertainment this year.

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The Regional Strategy and The “Kerala Factor”

While one might think Tamil Nadu is the primary engine for Blast, the film’s performance in Kerala has been just phenomenal. The film currently stands as the second highest grosser for Tamil Nadu in the state for 2026. The level of regional performance has actually surprised a lot of people and even trade analysts as well. This also speaks volume about the universal appeal of Arjun Sarja and his action king persona. By maintaining a solid presence across 2,038 shows, the film ensured that it never felt “lost” in the market, keeping occupancy rates healthy even on weekday nights.

Why Audiences Are Still Buying In

Other than the positive word-of-mouth and good numbers what really worked out for Blast was the relatable action to be honest. The action doesn’t feel forced and unreal rather it makes the audience feel that it might be something they can also do.While critics do point that there are some pacing issues in fight scenes but if that has somehow worked for the movie then we cannot say anything on that I guess. The performance of the lead actors which includes Arjun, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan have anchored the film in a genuine, emotional reality and gathered praises worldwide.

The story, which centers on a martial arts-skilled family taking on a ruthless syndicate, offers a “classic” cinematic satisfaction that modern audiences are clearly craving. The clever plot twists in the third act, which give the supporting cast room to breathe and pivot the narrative, have given the film high “repeat value.” It’s the kind of project where viewers are finding new details on a second watch, keeping the theater footfalls consistent.

As Blast moves into its fourth week, the industry is watching with bated breath. It has already moved well beyond its initial projections, and it is now positioned to serve as a case study for how regional cinema can leverage strong, traditional storytelling to command a long-term presence in a competitive, tech-heavy release calendar. It isn’t just a win for the production team; it’s a win for the old-school action genre, which proves it still has plenty of fuel in the tank.

ALSO READ: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collections Day 3: Vedang Raina-Sharvari Partition Film Sees Growth, Collects Rs 6.60 Gross

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Blast Box Office Collection Day 18: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees 17% Jump, Earns Over Rs 67 Crore Worldwide
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Blast Box Office Collection Day 18: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees 17% Jump, Earns Over Rs 67 Crore Worldwide
Blast Box Office Collection Day 18: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees 17% Jump, Earns Over Rs 67 Crore Worldwide
Blast Box Office Collection Day 18: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees 17% Jump, Earns Over Rs 67 Crore Worldwide
Blast Box Office Collection Day 18: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees 17% Jump, Earns Over Rs 67 Crore Worldwide

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