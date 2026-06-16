Blast Box Office Collection Day 19: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Holds Strong In Third Week, Eyes Rs 70 Crore Worldwide

Blast Box Office Collection Day 19: Arjun Sarja’s action-packed entertainer Blast is proving that strong word-of-mouth can go a long way. Nearly three weeks after its theatrical release, the film continues to attract audiences, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where it has maintained a consistent run despite competition from newer releases. The film, which opened to positive responses from fans of commercial action cinema, has steadily built momentum over the past few weeks. While weekday collections have naturally dipped compared to the weekend, Blast remains among the more resilient performers currently playing in theatres.

With its worldwide earnings now approaching a significant milestone, industry observers are watching closely to see whether the film can cross the Rs 70 crore mark in the coming days.

How Much Did Blast Earn On Day 19?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Blast earned an estimated Rs 0.93 crore net in India on Day 19 of its theatrical run. The collection comes after a strong third weekend. The film reportedly collected Rs 2.26 crore on Day 17 and followed it up with Rs 2.65 crore on Day 18, benefiting from weekend footfalls before experiencing the expected Monday decline.

Despite the drop, the film’s performance remains encouraging for a release that has already completed nearly three weeks in cinemas. Its current India net collection stands at approximately Rs 47.58 crore, while the India gross collection has crossed Rs 54.70 crore. The numbers suggest that audience interest in the film remains intact, especially among viewers looking for large-scale action entertainment.

What Is Driving Blast’s Box Office Success?

One of the biggest factors behind Blast’s sustained theatrical run is its broad audience appeal. While the film is primarily marketed as an action entertainer, it also incorporates emotional and family-oriented elements that have helped it connect with a wider demographic. This combination has enabled the movie to attract both hardcore action fans and family audiences. Arjun Sarja’s screen presence has also played a crucial role.

Known for his long-standing reputation as an action star in South Indian cinema, Arjun enjoys a loyal fan base that has supported the film since its release. His popularity, coupled with the film’s commercial treatment, appears to have contributed significantly to the movie’s staying power. Positive audience feedback on social media and strong word-of-mouth recommendations have further helped the film maintain momentum beyond its opening week.

How Is Blast Performing Overseas?

Apart from its domestic success, Blast has also delivered respectable numbers in international markets. The film has reportedly earned around Rs 14.05 crore from overseas territories, reflecting a decent response among the Tamil diaspora and international audiences.

The overseas performance may not be record-breaking, but it has added valuable revenue to the film’s overall business and helped strengthen its worldwide total. International collections have become increasingly important for Tamil films over the past decade, with overseas markets often contributing significantly to a movie’s final box office outcome. For Blast, these markets have provided an additional boost at a crucial stage of its theatrical run.

Can Blast Cross Rs 70 Crore Worldwide?

Based on current trends, the answer appears increasingly likely. With an India gross collection of Rs 54.70 crore and overseas earnings of Rs 14.05 crore, the film’s worldwide gross collection has already crossed Rs 68.75 crore. That leaves it just a short distance away from the Rs 70 crore milestone. Much will depend on how the film performs during the weekdays leading into its next weekend. If occupancy remains stable and there is limited competition from upcoming releases, Blast could comfortably achieve the feat within the next few days.

For Arjun Sarja, the film’s performance is another reminder of the enduring appeal of well-crafted commercial entertainers. At a time when theatrical audiences are becoming increasingly selective, Blast has managed to carve out its own space and deliver a successful box office run. Whether it eventually surpasses Rs 70 crore or not, the film has already emerged as one of the more notable Tamil box office performers of the season.