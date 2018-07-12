Everyone remembers the emotional and heartfelt story of Sanjay Dutt and his best friend Paresh Ghelani (played by Vicky Kaushal as Kamlesh in the film) which has touched many hearts. Paresh Ghelani is Sanju baba's real-life best friend who has been like a pillar of strength for Sanjay Dutt during his bad times.

The biopic on the controversial life of Bollywood actor has not only emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year but has also touched many hearts. The exceptional narration of Sanjay Dutt’s life by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor’s phenomenal acting has made a powerful impact on millions of people. Not to forget is the emotional and heartfelt story of Sanjay Dutt and his best friend Paresh Ghelani (played by Vicky Kaushal as Kamlesh in the film) which has touched many hearts. Paresh Ghelani is Sanju baba’s real-life best friend who has been like a pillar of strength for Sanjay Dutt during his bad times.

According to Sanjay Dutt, Paresh aka Parya has stood by him during his thick and thin and is a very important part of his life.

We all remember the emotional scene from Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju where Kamlesh (Vicky Kaushal) comes to receive Sanjay Dutt from Yerwada jail wearing a pink court.

However, not many know that the same incident took place in real life as well when Sanjay Dutt’s best friend Paresh Ghelani went to receive him from Yerwada jail where he was serving his 5-year term.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, we see Paresh wearing a pink coloured coat standing right outside Yerwada jail where he was present to receive his best friend Sanju.

We see how Paresh Ghelani amid a lot of crowds meets Sanjay Dutt and hugs him. The director of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani is also seen in the video.

It must have been a very emotional moment for both Sanjay Dutt and Paresh Ghelani. The video has gone viral on social media as soon as it surfaced on the Internet.

Recently, Paresh Ghelani wrote an emotional note for Sanjay Dutt on his Instagram account.

