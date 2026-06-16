Blast OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller — Details Inside

Blast, an action-packed Tamil movie, has recently been gaining immense popularity among many cinema fans right since its release on the big screen. With the talented Arjun Sarja starring alongside Abhirami and Preity Mukundhan, the energetic family action thriller movie has now become one of the biggest surprises of the year.

Under the directorship of Subash K. Raj, who is making his debut in the cinematic world, the movie has garnered huge appreciation for its engaging plotline, exciting martial art scenes, and its emotional touch too.

Following the success on the big screen, the producers of the movie have now announced its premiere in the digital realm for global audience to enjoy at home.

Arjun Sarja’s ‘Blast’ Set for Digital Premiere After Theatrical Run

Following an impressive month in the cinemas, the online streaming rights for this blockbuster have been finalized at a high premium rate. Those who missed it in the theaters as well as those seeking to relive it will be eagerly looking out for its release online. This should give the movie more traction and bring about a wider reach as it is expected to get viewers from around the world.

When Will ‘Blast’ Stream Online? Expected OTT Release Window

It will not take too long for fans to view the movie via an internet stream because the exact day of digital release has just been established, kind of. It will be released on June 25, 2026. It will be released nearly four weeks after its initial screening date of May 28. In general, its release window is similar to those used by many successful movies.

Where to Watch ‘Blast’ Online: Platform Details Inside

The world’s streaming behemoth, Netflix, has successfully secured the digital streaming rights to this blockbuster film. For further widening of the film’s reach, it will not only be available in its original language of Tamil, but also dubbed in a number of languages such as Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Strong Theatrical Run Boosts Hype for Digital Release

With the backing of one of those famous production companies called AGS Entertainment, and with the production costs being relatively low at approximately ₹18 crore, the movie managed to do much better than expected with its worldwide box office collections exceeding ₹68 crore. Not only did this make it a very profitable venture, but it has also caused quite a stir before its online release.

Arjun Sarja’s Action-Packed Role Continues to Draw Attention

One of the highlights in the movie comes from the fact that Arjun Sarja gives what can be considered a very impressive comeback to his iconic action genre, as well. As Rajaram, a martial artist trainer who resists oppressive corporate powers in order to protect his family and village, he delivers all the intensity and charisma associated with him. This great screen presence of Sarja, alongside those impactful stunts, is getting a lot of traction now, meaning it is definitely worth watching.

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