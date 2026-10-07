‘Blessed Once Again’: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Baby With Sweet Family Reveal

There’s another little secret in the Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra household, and this time, their daughter Saraayah is in on the announcement. The couple has revealed that they are expecting their second child, sharing a heartwarming family picture that gives fans their first glimpse of the newest chapter in their lives.

Kiara and Sidharth announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, October 7. Their post features the couple with their daughter Saraayah and a tiny pair of knitted baby booties, making the pregnancy reveal both simple and instantly recognisable.

The couple captioned the post: “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼 Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

And just like that, their family of three is getting ready to become four.

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Are Expecting Baby No. 2

The announcement comes a little over a year after Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah. The couple had announced the arrival of their baby girl in July 2025, describing the moment as one that had changed their world forever.

This time, however, the couple chose to include their little girl in the big reveal. Saraayah can be seen holding the tiny booties alongside her parents, turning the pregnancy announcement into a family moment rather than just a celebrity reveal.

Why Does Kiara’s Second Pregnancy Announcement Look Familiar?

There is a sweet callback hidden in the new post.

The couple has once again used tiny baby booties as part of their pregnancy announcement, echoing the way they announced their first child. The difference this time is that Saraayah is now old enough to be part of the picture as her parents prepare to welcome her younger sibling.

The detail has made the announcement feel particularly personal for fans who have followed the couple’s journey from their 2023 wedding to parenthood and now another addition to their family.

When Did Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Become Parents?

Kiara and Sidharth married in February 2023 after their relationship blossomed during the making of Shershaah. They announced their first pregnancy in March 2025 and welcomed their daughter Saraayah in July that year.

The couple has generally kept their family life away from the spotlight, sharing only selected glimpses of their journey with fans. Their latest announcement follows that same understated approach, with a single family photograph and a short message doing all the talking.

Kiara And Sidharth’s ‘Greatest Gift’ Gets Fans Talking

The announcement has already triggered a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry. The phrase “blessed once again” has particularly stood out, with the couple describing their growing family as the “greatest gift of all.”

For Kiara and Sidharth, who have largely chosen to keep the most intimate parts of their lives private, the picture offers a rare glimpse into what appears to be a very happy family milestone.

And for Saraayah, it marks the beginning of a very different role: big sister.