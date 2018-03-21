Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is all set to make a comeback in the comedy genre with his upcoming multi-starrer comedy film 'Blockbuster.' Helmed by director duo Ajay and Lovel Arora and bankrolled by Sandeep Singh, the film is expected to go on floor soon. Film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official Twitter handle.

Get excited as Sanjay Dutt is all set to make a comeback in the comedy genre with his upcoming film ‘Blockbuster.’ After films like Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai and Dhamaal series, Sanjay starrer Blockbuster has surely raised the excitement level among the fans. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to confirm the news and tweeted, “Sanjay Dutt is back in his comic avatar… Will star in Sandeep Singh’s next film, titled #Blockbuster… An ensemble multi-starrer… Goes on floors soon.”

#NewsAlert: Sanjay Dutt is back in his comic avatar… Will star in Sandeep Singh's next film, titled #Blockbuster… An ensemble multi-starrer… Goes on floors soon. pic.twitter.com/YlQfrvxupd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2018

Helmed by the superstar’s close friends Ajay Arora and Lovel Arora and bankrolled by Sandeep Singh, Blockbuster is expected go on floors in April. Speaking about the film, Sanjay Dutt said in a statement, “I have always loved doing comedy. It is the genre that makes me feel at home. The scale of Blockbuster is huge and multi-starrers always connect well with audiences. I am really excited about working with Sandeep again.” On the other hand, Producer Sandeep Singh remarked that it was his dream to make a comedy film with the superstar.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt threatens legal action against unauthorised biography; calls it figment of imagination and untrue

“It was my dream to make a comedy with Baba. There are few people who can make you laugh like he does. It’s not just his timing that is perfect; it’s the expressions he gives that are hilarious. Wonderful to be working with Ajay and Lovel who bring years of experience and creativity to Bollywood,” he said. The director duo Ajay and Lovel added, “This is a huge opportunity for us. All the directors from Rajkumar Hirani to David Dhawan who have debuted with Sanjay have had fabulous success. We are very excited and even more so because it’s Sanjay that we would be directing for our debut.” The film will be primarily shot in Mauritius.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor’s message to PM Modi: We are all working towards swachhta, politicians should do the same

Also Read: Race 3: Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor redefine bromance as their kissing video goes viral

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App