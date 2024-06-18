Bobby Deol Exposes Bollywood's Dark Side Says, 'Somewhere Everybody Brainwashes You'

Bobby Deol is currently at the top of his game after hitting the ball out of the park with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The actor, who hails from a well-known Bollywood family, opened up about the dark side of the Hindi film industry claiming how “somewhere everybody brainwashes you.”

In an interview with a leading news channel, Bobby Deol also shared insights on how he was let down by writers, directors or producers revealing they want to just make films to make table profits.”

In his interview, Bobby stated, “Sometimes you get lost, sometimes because of all the way the industry is reacting to you, you start choosing the more easy and secure path to move forward.”

He continued, “You don’t want to take challenges, you don’t want to put yourself in a situation which is out of your comfort zone, because somewhere everybody brainwashes you. But that’s what happens, that’s something that is sad that happens to actors. And I luckily realized that and I wanted to get out of it. And a lot of actors try doing that, but they still haven’t been able to manage it. But I have.”

Bobby further shared, “Choices are something which are so difficult to make, and you tend to believe in something, and then you’re let down by the writers or by the director and or the producer. You know, they don’t want to make a film just to. As a creative satisfaction.”

The actor added, “They want to just do it to make table profits and things like that. So all that used to happen those days, and I guess things are changing now, and I think it was just high time when people start believing and, you know, changes.”

Since he appeared as an antagonist in the Ranbir Kapoor film Animal, Bobby has been on a roll. In the spy movie starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, he will portray a villain. Shiv Rawail will helm the YRF Spy Universe movie. Bobby also has Suriya and Kanguva in his kitty.

