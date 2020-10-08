The popular, power-packed reality-tv show Bigg Boss which premiered on October 3 on Colors Tv, is already making headlines with its share of disputes and controversies. Recently, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol was seen making a comment on the controversial show.

Recently, Bobby Deol completed 25-years in the film industry as an actor. While he was being interviewed by a media outlet about his 25-year Bollywood journey, he was asked if he would ever like to be a part of India’s biggest television show, Bigg Boss. In response to this question, Bobby clearly denied and said that he’ll never become a part of Bigg Boss. He said that he Bigg Boss was not possible for him because he was not comfortable being in front of the cameras for all 24 fours.

Bobby said during the interview that he didn’t understand how people go in and stay in that house for so many months, “it’s suffocating.” He said that he didn’t think that he could be put in one place for so long, also, he would not want to be filmed while he was staying somewhere and people were seeing what he was doing every day. He said that he couldn’t do that. “Hats off to those people who do it, but I can’t do all that!”, said Bobby.

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and Bobby Deol were last seen together in the film Race 3. Bobby made his film debut in the year 1995 with Rajkumar Santoshi’s film Barsaat.

