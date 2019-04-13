Bohag Bihu 2019: Assam is all set to celebrate Rongali Bihu on Monday, 15 April and one cannot avoid listening to Zubeen Garg and Barnali Kalita's Assamese Bihu songs that have been spreading romance in the minds of the youth. Zubeen is the icon of youngsters in Assam and his songs with Barnali Kalita surely makes all want to shake their hips. Check out the evergreen Assamese Bihu songs of the duo here.

Bohag Bihu 2019: Assam is known for its chief and most important festival Bihu worldwide and once again it is set to celebrate one of India’s most vibrant festival Bohag Bihu which is also known as Rongali Bihu. The festival starts on Monday, 15 April and it is known that Zubeen Garg and Barnali Kalita’s Assamese Bihu songs are some of the all-time hits that are being played and listened to during this festive season.

Their Bihu songs have been spreading romance in the minds of the youth and it is known to all that Zubeen is an icon of youngsters in Assam. Zubeen Garg’s songs with Barnali Kalita surely makes all want to shake their hips. Their romantic duet songs like “jibon kosu pator pani” has been one of the favourites among the youth and has also garnered 396 k views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Bihu in Assam is celebrated thrice, the first Bihu of the year starts with Magh or Bhogali Bihu, second is the Bohag or Rongali Bihu and the third and last of the year is Kati or Kongali Bihu. Bhogali Bihu 2019 was celebrated on January 15 all over Assam and in some parts of India and abroad where the Assamese community resides. While Rongali Bihu is soon going to captivate all eyes on Monday.

Check out the evergreen Assamese Bihu songs of the duo here:

